Tuesday, 24th June 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Taiwanese model Cai Yuxin dies after ‘milk injection’ overdose, surgeon under investigation

"Milk injection" is reportedly a nickname for Propofol, a short-acting IV anesthetic used in medical sedation.

Tuesday, 24th June 2025

Taiwan: Cai Yuxin, a popular Taiwanese car show model, died after undergoing a procedure known as "milk injection" under the supervision of Wu Shaohu, famously known as the "Godfather of Liposuction" as well as the director of the Fairy Clinic in Taipei.

The 40 year old Taiwanese model with over 32,000 followers, died after being given a ‘milk injection’ of Propofol (a thick, white sedative) after Wu left the model in the care of his unlicensed assistant, who allegedly set up the drip in an incorrect manner which then caused an overdose.

According to the reports, the model had visited one of her friends and told her that she was seeking treatment for chronic insomnia, to which the friend recommended for her to have the “milk injection” procedure which is a powerful anesthetic used to treat insomnia at the Fairy Clinic in Taipei. 

Reportedly, milk injection is a nickname for Propofol which is a short-acting intravenous anaesthetic commonly used in medical sedation.

On May 20, 2025,  the model, who is in her 30s, went to the Taipei clinic to undergo the milk injection procedure which was administered by the clinic’s director Wu Shaohu, a well known cosmetic surgeon and his unlicensed male assistant. Allegedly Wu allegedly left the clinic and instructed his assistant to monitor Cai, who subsequently overdosed due to an error in setting up the machine's drip rate.

When the situation took a turn for the worse, the unlicensed assistant monitoring Cai panicked and called Dr. Wu for guidance. Over a video call, Dr. Wu instructed the assistant to administer CPR to Cai as he rushed back to the clinic. Despite their efforts to save her, Cai's condition continued to deteriorate. After suffering cardiac and respiratory arrest, she slipped into a coma that lasted 18 days. Ultimately, she was taken off life support on June 12 and declared dead.

Following the tragic incident, an investigation on the “Godfather of Liposuction” Wu Shaohu is being conducted as to the violation of Taiwan’s Medical Care Act and possible negligence while handling the model’s procedure.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Manchester United lining up against Zorya Luhansk in September 2016.
Uncategorised

Manchester United fans electrocuted during match

Tuesday, 24th June 2025

A tv grab taken from the World Health Organization website shows WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus delivering a virtual news briefing on COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) at the WHO headquarters in Geneva on March 23, 2020. - The new coronavirus pandemic is clearly "accelerating", WHO chief warned on March 23, 2020, but stressed it was still possible to "change the trajectory" of the outbreak. (Photo by - / AFP)
Uncategorised

World Short of Six Million Nurses to Battle Against Pandemic, Says WHO

Tuesday, 24th June 2025

Uncategorised

90 More Students Held From Fake US University Face Deportation

Tuesday, 24th June 2025

Uncategorised

New York nurses sue state, 2 hospitals over ‘inadequate’ coronavirus prot...

Tuesday, 24th June 2025

Uncategorised

Indian High Commission in Canada deploys chatbot to answer queries on Cov...

Tuesday, 24th June 2025

COVAX to distribute more than 330 million COVID vaccines through June
Uncategorised

COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in 145 countries

Tuesday, 24th June 2025

Ecuador’s prison system has become a battleground between rival gangs linked to Mexican drug cartels
Uncategorised

Ecuador prison riots: 116 killed, 5 beheaded, 52 injured as gangs start v...

Tuesday, 24th June 2025

World

Will due diligence be compromised as Greece lowers Golden Visa Investment

Tuesday, 24th June 2025