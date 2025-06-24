Taiwanese model Cai Yuxin dies after ‘milk injection’ overdose, surgeon under investigation

Taiwan: Cai Yuxin, a popular Taiwanese car show model, died after undergoing a procedure known as "milk injection" under the supervision of Wu Shaohu, famously known as the "Godfather of Liposuction" as well as the director of the Fairy Clinic in Taipei.

The 40 year old Taiwanese model with over 32,000 followers, died after being given a ‘milk injection’ of Propofol (a thick, white sedative) after Wu left the model in the care of his unlicensed assistant, who allegedly set up the drip in an incorrect manner which then caused an overdose.

According to the reports, the model had visited one of her friends and told her that she was seeking treatment for chronic insomnia, to which the friend recommended for her to have the “milk injection” procedure which is a powerful anesthetic used to treat insomnia at the Fairy Clinic in Taipei.

Reportedly, milk injection is a nickname for Propofol which is a short-acting intravenous anaesthetic commonly used in medical sedation.

On May 20, 2025, the model, who is in her 30s, went to the Taipei clinic to undergo the milk injection procedure which was administered by the clinic’s director Wu Shaohu, a well known cosmetic surgeon and his unlicensed male assistant. Allegedly Wu allegedly left the clinic and instructed his assistant to monitor Cai, who subsequently overdosed due to an error in setting up the machine's drip rate.

When the situation took a turn for the worse, the unlicensed assistant monitoring Cai panicked and called Dr. Wu for guidance. Over a video call, Dr. Wu instructed the assistant to administer CPR to Cai as he rushed back to the clinic. Despite their efforts to save her, Cai's condition continued to deteriorate. After suffering cardiac and respiratory arrest, she slipped into a coma that lasted 18 days. Ultimately, she was taken off life support on June 12 and declared dead.

Following the tragic incident, an investigation on the “Godfather of Liposuction” Wu Shaohu is being conducted as to the violation of Taiwan’s Medical Care Act and possible negligence while handling the model’s procedure.