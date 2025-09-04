Trinidad: 19-year-old woman killed, three critical in crash at Port of Spain

19-year-old died and three others were left in critical condition following a collision between a Honda Vezel and a Higer bus in Port of Spain.

Trinidad and Tobago: Tragic traffic accident leaves 19-year-old female, identified as Lysanne Julien, dead and 3 other passengers in critical condition following an early morning road traffic accident in Port of Spain.

According to police reports the collision involving a black Honda Vezel, registration PEH 7749, and a red, white, and black Higer bus, registration HED 3495 happened around 3:45 a.m. on September 3rd, 2025 at the intersection of Henry Street and Park Street.

The two vehicles, the Honda Vezel, driven by 25-year-old Che Ferraz of San Fernando, and a Higer bus reportedly collided as the Vezel was proceeding east along Park Street when it was struck on its right side.

Which caused the Vezel to lose control, slamming into a traffic light, utility pole, flipping onto its side before finally landing on the pavement.

The Honda Vezel reportedly had four passengers identified as Maria Beckles, Abron Ramroop, Jibreel Dennis, and Lysanne Julien who had to be removed from the vehicle after the Fire Service responded to the scene.

Following the removal of their bodies from the Honda Vezel the 4 were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital by emergency health services along with the driver, Ferraz who reportedly had only minor injuries on him.

Although the same couldn’t be said for his fellows in the vehicle along with him, allegedly at around 5:00 a.m. Lysanne Julien tragically succumbed to her injuries and died. While Dennis and Ramroop remained in critical condition.

Crime scene investigators proceeded to process the scene, photographing both vehicles involved in the accident. Investigators further seized the Honda Vezel, taking it to the Central Police Station, while the bus was impounded at the PTSC compound for inspection.

The tragic accident is currently undergoing an investigation and enquiries, led by Cpl. Francis.

Various condolences have poured in to the family of Lysanne Julien, while others mourn the other 3 injured in the tragic road accident.

Among those mourning the tragic accident is Island Beer, the company which Julien and the other 2 in the vehicle were employees of. Island Beer issued a statement expressing their sadness over the news and offering condolences to Julien’s family while they mourn the other two who remain in critical condition.

The Island Beer proceeded to inform their customers that they will be closed for the day as they ask their customers to assist in the donation of blood under the name Jibreel Dennis at any blood donation center.