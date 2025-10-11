Saint Lucia dominates 2025 World Travel Awards with multiple wins

Jade Mountain set a new benchmark for luxury in Saint Lucia, becoming the island’s only hotel to be awarded two MICHELIN Keys by the prestigious MICHELIN Guide.

Saint Lucia has once again demonstrated why its hospitality and exceptional guest experiences are among the best in the Caribbean. The island's hotels earned top honors at the 2025 World Travel Awards, held on October 4th at Sandals Grande St. Lucian.

Saint Lucia’s hotels stood on top of the award list with the Jade Mountain, setting a new benchmark for luxury in Saint Lucia, by becoming the island’s only hotel to be awarded Two MICHELIN Keys by the prestigious MICHELIN Guide, a recognition reserved only for hotels offering an exceptional and deeply authentic stay experience.

An honor that celebrates Jade Mountain’s heartfelt hospitality, and a sanctuary designed for luxury and nature to exist in perfect harmony.

Furthermore, Soufriere and Saint Lucia shine at the 2025 World Travel Awards as the Soufriere based resorts for earning top honours in this year’s World Travel Awards. Their achievements reinforce Saint Lucia’s reputation as one of the world’s premier travel destinations.

Other winners representing Saint Lucia’s world-class excellence include:

Serenity at Coconut Bay - Caribbean's leading adult only all-inclusive resort,

Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel - Caribbean’s Leading Boutique Hotel 2025

Sandals Grande St. Lucian - Caribbean's Leading Honeymoon Resort

Jade Mountain Resort - Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Honeymoon Resort 2025

Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort -Saint Lucia’s Leading Beach Resort 2025

Fond Doux Eco Resort - Saint Lucia’s Leading Green Resort 2025

Ladera Resort - Saint Lucia’s Leading Honeymoon Resort 2025

Rabot Hotel by Hotel Chocolat - Saint Lucia’s Leading Hotel 2025

Anse Chastanet Resort -Saint Lucia’s Leading Wedding Resort 2025

Awards that celebrated the unmatched beauty, luxury, and hospitality that Saint Lucia offers to its guests. The island has been noted as a leading destination for romance, relaxation, and unforgettable experiences.

With the well deserved accolades awarded representing each resort and hotel for their hard work, vision, and commitment to excellence.