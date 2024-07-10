Sailing Adventure Camp underway in St. Kitts and Nevis

During day 1 of the Adventure Camp, the children learnt parts of the boat, rigging and derigging, swim theory and fun games during lunch break. The camp was a bit overcast, however it did not affect the children from having some fun.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The Sailing Adventure Camp by St. Kitts Yacht Club is live in the country. This aims at encouraging the sport of sailing and racing.

Further, day 2 involved all the excitement and presentation. And, apart from the regular day of sailing, swimming and learning about the boats, the sailors were enlightened by the officers from St. Kitts Nevis Coast Guard about the proper usage of VHF (Very High frequency) radio.

The VHF radio is a very vital tool for communication on the boats. The VHF radio waves operate the frequency spectrum 30 to 300 mhz. They are ideally suited for scenarios in which transmitted radio waves do not exceed 160 kilometers that is 100 miles.

The St. Kitts Yacht Club also shared the glimpses from the Sailing Adventure Camp that reflects the dedication of the authorities towards fostering the valuable and insightful sessions to the children.

Considerably, the children were taught about the phonetic alphabet where they use those to spell their own name. Further, the officers of the club introduced the sailors to Navigation. Under this, they were informed of how to read or use maps in the navigation, the necessary instruments.

As well, the guidance was provided on how to plot latitude and longitude to find the location of a place. Such guidance provided is of great value to the sailors and this showcased the hard work of the counterparts, the Coast Guard.

St. Kitts Yacht Club appreciated St Kitts Nevis Coastguard for always being willing to impart the knowledge with enthusiastic sailors. The contribution of the authority to the sailing community is much appreciated.