Dominica: PM Roosevelt Skerrit hails opening of Ocean Oasis Hotel as boost to tourism and economy

Dominica: Dominica’s tourism sector received a major boost on Friday with the official grand opening of the Ocean Oasis Hotel, where Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit delivered the featured address, hailing the development as a significant step in expanding the island’s hospitality offerings

“From the very beginning this passion was genuine. His faith in Dominica was real. He saw what a world-class hotel property could look like along the seashore. And today, as we see the results before our eyes. I can only see how proud I am both as Prime Minister of this country and as a friend, that this project has been successfully completed.”

Prime Minister Skerrit began his address at the official opening of Ocean Oasis Hotel, which is a true representation of hard work, vision and entrepreneurship. By noting the bold step that Floyd Capitolen, the owner of the hotel and his friend took in investing back into the country.

Prime Minister Skerrit noted that Floyd, had come to him a couple of years ago and spoke of the project with convictions about creating something special here along the Lale Coco.

Economic Impact

“This is a bold vote of confidence in our economy, in our people and in the direction this country is heading.”

Prime Minister Skerrit went on to note the economic development that the completion of the hotel will bring. For every time a new development, similar to the hotel is made, it opens its doors for the country and sends a clear message to the world that Dominica is moving forward.

“This investment stands as proof that when our people see opportunities, when they put in the work, when they believe in themselves and in this country, great things can happen.”

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit noted that development is not just about government spending but confidence from investors, confidence from our partners and confidence from the men and women who get up each day and work hard to build something lasting. And the Ocean Oasis is a perfect example of that confidence.

A reminder that in Dominica even a small man can stand tall, dream big, and succeed.

“What excites me most about this project is not just how it looks, though. It is a stunning project, but what it means for people.” Prime Minister Skerrit noted that during its construction dozens of jobs were created.

And now that the hotel is open, more opportunities are emerging. In hospitality, transportation, farming, the arts, local tourism.

As a project like the Ocean Oasis Hotel, touches many lives, from, the farmer who supplies fresh produce, the fisherman who sells his fish, the taxi driver who picks up guests at the airport, to the musician who entertains visitors in the evenings.

“I must commend the developers for their commitment to employ Dominicans. You have invested in people and that to me is the most meaningful kind of investment there is” Skerrit noted that the best kind of investment is one that benefits many and that is how development should work. It should ripple through communities, lifting people, building skills and creating a sense of shared achievement.

“Let's talk. Let's build. Let's grow this country together.” Prime Minister Skerrit stated that the government remains ready to work with anyone, whether they are a large investor or small business owner. A contractor, farmer, young entrepreneur, or any service provider that sees themselves in projects such as Ocean Oasis Hotel.

For once they're serious about progress, about enterprise and about contributing to Dominica’s development, the government’s doors are open.

Private Sector

“As always, I say no government can do it alone. We need strong partners and this government believes deeply in the power of partnership with the private sector.” Prime Minister Skerrit went on to state that the government has worked hard over the years to create the kind of environment that gives investors confidence, sound policies, good governance, stable leadership and a clear plan for growth.

He affirmed that the government of Dominica stands firmly behind every responsible investor who shares our vision for a modern, sustainable and resilient nation. As when the government and the private sector work together, the positive results usually speak for themselves.

CBI Programme

“Because at its core, this program is about building a better Dominic for every man, woman and child.” Prime Minister Skerrit took a moment to remind everyone that the CBI Programme, which helped make the Ocean Oasis Hotel project a reality, remains one of the most successful tools for financing development in small states like Dominica.

He highlighted that it is the CBI Programme has allowed Dominica to rebuild after disasters, invest in health, invest in education, on schools and roads, and support entrepreneurs who want to create opportunities for Dominica.

“Through responsible management, we have ensured that the program benefits all our citizens. Ocean Oasis is another clear example of that success. It is a tangible, visible project that has created jobs, will create and generate income and strengthen our tourism brand.”

Speaking on the matter he lastly assured that the government will continue to work closely with its regional partners to uphold the highest standards in the CBI industry, ensuring transparency, integrity, and long-term sustainability.

Major National Developments

Prime Minister Skerrit went on to note that it is a time of great promise for Dominica. As the international airport is rising steadily in Wesley. The Rose Enhancement Project will soon transform our capital.

The geothermal energy plant is moving forward, setting Dominica on the path to clean affordable renewable energy.

Across the island from housing to healthcare. The government is investing in people and in progress and when you add to that private investments like Ocean Oasis, the picture becomes clear.

“Dominica is on the move. We are building a modern nation that looks boldly towards the future. To everyone who played a part in this project. Congratulations. You have created something of lasting value for this country.”

He concluded his speech by stating that, as those present cut the ribbon to open the doors of Ocean Oasis. They are also opened doors for a Dominica of opportunity, progress and prosperity.

“May this hotel thrive. May it bring joy to every guest who steps inside and prosperity to every Dominican who contributes to its business and may stand as a reminder that when we dream together, work together and believe together, there is no limit to what we can achieve.”

He lastly offered his congratulations for Floyd Capitolen and concluded his speech.