Julien Alfred secures 100m victory at Zurich Diamond League finals 2025, clocking 10.76s

Alfred’s winning time at the Diamond League finals was just 1/100th outside her season’s best and personal best of 10.75 seconds and 10.72 respectively.

Saint Lucia: Sprint queen of Saint Lucia Julien Alfred has once again made her country proud after clinching an impressive victory in the 100m category at the 2025 Zurich Diamond League finals. Alfred secured this win after completing the race in just 10.76 seconds at the Letzigrund Stadium.

Tia Clayton of Jamaica finished second after clocking a time of 10.84 seconds while Dina Asher Smith of Britain stood third with a time of 10.94 seconds.

Africa's only representative, Marie Josée Ta Lou-Smith of Ivory Coast, was disqualified for a false start, however, she was later reinstated during the final results to claim the bronze position.

Julien Alfred, whose gold at 2024 Paris Olympics, was the first ever for her country Saint Lucia, has stormed to victory right before departing for the highly anticipated September 13 to 21 world championships in Tokyo.

During a post victory interview with Athletics Weekly, Alfred said that she had tried to put that Olympic gold behind her because it is a new year and there are new goals which she wants to accomplish.

Talking about going to the Olympic Champion next month, the Saint Lucian athlete noted that, “I want to put together a good race. I have been working a lot of things at practice.”

When asked about any particular rivalries on the field, Julien Alfred said she is not interested in all that and added, “I'm in my business today. The goal is just to focus on just Julian, just my lane and trying to execute. And I mean give my coach something to work with. So, when we go back to practice, we know what exactly we have to work on.”

Following her victory, the social media was flooded with congratulatory messages as leaders and citizens took to Facebook to express their pride over her.

Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J Pierre, said, “Congratulations Julien Alfred on your 100m win at the 2025 Zurich Diamond League Finals. Saint Lucian remains proud of your exemplary representation.”

“Celebrating another big win with our track star and Tourism Ambassador, Julien Alfred. 10.76 at the Zurich Diamond League Finals, 100M Women's Race. Castries South and Saint Lucia continue to celebrate with you,” said Deputy Prime Minister Ernest Hilaire.

The athlete which also serves as the brand ambassador of Saint Lucia will now be returning to her home country, where she is expected to receive a warm welcome by government officials and her fans.