Muddy hits milestone of over 1 Million views on YouTube with “Payroll”

The Grenadian Soca artist celebrates a major achievement as his track “Payroll” becomes one of the most-streamed Soca songs, marking a pivotal moment for Caribbean music on the global stage.

Grenada: Famous Soca artist Muddy has achieved another significant milestone in his career. He has officially hit a mark of over a million views on YouTube with his popular track “Payroll”. The video which came out as a visualizer has also become one of his most streamed Soca songs.

This milestone is an important moment for Grenada’s culture and music industry. Soca music, which has been a part of Caribbean identity, has seen great success from Muddy who puts the genre on the world map.

Fans celebrate this achievement

Many of Muddy’s fans think of this as a start of even greater things to come for the young artist. Social media have been flooded with comments from his fans, joining in this celebration of the Soca artist and congratulating him.



“Big up King Muddy! That's the way to go! Sell it like you mean it. Payroll come with Payday! Gwan!” wrote Allen George, while Sharmaine Lewis commented, “Congratulations! This is just the beginning of something incredible.”

Some other fans of Muddy have been writing on how he deserves this success. Elise Clemz wrote, “Absolutely deserve this!!!!,” and Tommy Pascal said, “There’s only 1 MudMan.”

“Payroll” is a hit not only in Grenada but also across the wider Caribbean and in other parts of the world. With its hooky beat, powerful lyrics, and an authentic Soca rhythm, the song has connected well with audiences. Fans are still sharing and streaming the track which is increasing the play counts daily.

Reaching a million views is a hard achievement for independent Caribbean artists. It requires a mix of talent and strong community support. Muddy’s story also shows the value of consistency, passion and also a very dedicated fan base. Moreover, with this milestone, Muddy has set the stage for the future of Grenadian Soca.