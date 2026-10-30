Guyana: Missing seven-month-old baby found safe in West Demerara, babysitter arrested

Baby Carlys Albert was found at Hague Backdam in West Coast Demerara after going missing from her family home in Port Kaituma. She has since been reunited with her parents.

Guyana: A seven-month-old girl who went missing from her parents’ house in Port Kaituma has been located safely in West Demerara, and a 20-year-old Venezuelan national who was employed as her babysitter has been taken into police custody.

The baby Carlys Albert was found around 11:20 p.m on Wednesday, October 28 at Hague Backdam in West Coast Demerara, following the information received by the police officers.

According to the reports, The child has been reunited with her parents and is said to be in good condition.

Police officers noted that an inspector and a team of ranks reported at the location, where the woman, identified as the babysitter from Oronoque in Port Kaituma, was arrested.

The baby was then handed over to police and later returned to her family. Investigations are still ongoing to determine how the child was moved from Port Kaituma to West Demerara.

The child’s mother Maylet Rampersaud noted that they employed the babysitter approximately a month ago to look after her three little girls. The babysitter was not well known to the family and allegedly provided a fake name.

“She was living at our home. I never suspected anything,” Rampersaud said.

She said she and her husband left for work at approximately 7:30am Wednesday, leaving the babysitter with the children.

The babysitter allegedly got baby Carlys ready, packed a bag and told the two older girls she was going to leave some things and would be back shortly with the baby.

After several hours of not seeing her, the children contacted their parents who then informed police.

Several pictures of the missing child were widely circulated on social media which helped locate the baby and babysitter.

The incident raised serious concerns among the residents as a user commented, “Parents need to be sensitive and alert about the people around them, your children are not safe, not even with their own parents. Family members friends , neighbors, parents hardly knew the woman and trusted her with the children, luckily she didn't harm the children or the baby,

Quick question: why did she take the baby alone, is it hers just asking.”

The woman currently remains in police custody, however, no charge has been confirmed yet.