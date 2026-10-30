2026-10-30 15:59:28
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Guyana: Missing seven-month-old baby found safe in West Demerara, babysitter arrested

Baby Carlys Albert was found at Hague Backdam in West Coast Demerara after going missing from her family home in Port Kaituma. She has since been reunited with her parents.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Guyana: A seven-month-old girl who went missing from her parents’ house in Port Kaituma has been located safely in West Demerara, and a 20-year-old Venezuelan national who was employed as her babysitter has been taken into police custody.

The baby Carlys Albert was found around 11:20 p.m on Wednesday, October 28 at Hague Backdam in West Coast Demerara, following the information received by the police officers.

According to the reports, The child has been reunited with her parents and is said to be in good condition.

Police officers noted that an inspector and a team of ranks reported at the location, where the woman, identified as the babysitter from Oronoque in Port Kaituma, was arrested.

The baby was then handed over to police and later returned to her family. Investigations are still ongoing to determine how the child was moved from Port Kaituma to West Demerara.

The child’s mother Maylet Rampersaud noted that they employed the babysitter approximately a month ago to look after her three little girls. The babysitter was not well known to the family and allegedly provided a fake name.

“She was living at our home. I never suspected anything,” Rampersaud said.

She said she and her husband left for work at approximately 7:30am Wednesday, leaving the babysitter with the children.

The babysitter allegedly got baby Carlys ready, packed a bag and told the two older girls she was going to leave some things and would be back shortly with the baby.

After several hours of not seeing her, the children contacted their parents who then informed police.

Several pictures of the missing child were widely circulated on social media which helped locate the baby and babysitter.

The incident raised serious concerns among the residents as a user commented, “Parents need to be sensitive and alert about the people around them, your children are not safe, not even with their own parents. Family members friends , neighbors, parents hardly knew the woman and trusted her with the children, luckily she didn't harm the children or the baby,

Quick question: why did she take the baby alone, is it hers just asking.”

The woman currently remains in police custody, however, no charge has been confirmed yet.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

US suspends private charter flights to Cuba

2020-08-14 10:12:01

A 15-year-old student who had run away from her home in St James for more than six months ago and her boyfriend were found dead in Jamaica.
Uncategorised

Jamaica: 15-year-old teen who flee home 6 months ago shot dead with boyfr...

2022-01-14 06:14:13

In the tour of England to West Indies, a total of three ODI and five T20 matches will be held at the stadiums of Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and Saint Lucia.
Caribbean

England to visit West Indies for cricket tour for three ODI and 5 T20Is

2024-10-28 08:19:32

The tourism authorities stated a total of 51-flights landed on 21 December 2024, and the massive influx of visitors brought a bustling activity.
Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda set tourism record with 51 flights landing in single...

2024-12-25 12:59:47

Caribbean Airlines announces additional flights from Ft Lauderdale, Miami, and Orlando to Trinidad for Carnival, with fares starting at $316.
Trinidad and Tobago

Caribbean Airlines announces additional flights between Miami-Trinidad fo...

2025-01-20 17:14:00

The statue has been installed by Badrinath Ashram, and it was handcrafted in India and assembled built by the founders of Triveni Mandir in Guyana.
Guyana

Guyana inaugurates South America’s largest Lord Shiva statue at Badrinaat...

2025-02-13 17:08:09

Seven events spanning food, music, sports and marine activities will take place across Dominica this summer, with organisers aiming to attract both locals and international visitors.
Dominica

Seven Festivals, One Island: Dominica unveils packed summer events calend...

2026-06-18 06:54:11

The two teenagers were walking along Armstrong Road when an armed man approached them and opened fire before fleeing, leaving one boy in critical condition and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.
Antigua and Barbuda

Two teenagers shot in Antigua and Barbuda; One in critical condition

2026-07-03 12:59:45