Seven Festivals, One Island: Dominica unveils packed summer events calendar

Seven events spanning food, music, sports and marine activities will take place across Dominica this summer, with organisers aiming to attract both locals and international visitors.

Dominica is all set to celebrate a summer of festivities as the Dominica Festivals Committee has announced seven major events taking place from June to August, showcasing the island's rich culture, cuisine, music, sports and outdoor experiences.

While sharing the development online, the Committee noted, “This summer. Seven events. One island. Every single one is worth the flight.”

The season begins with Comess on Saturday, June 27, at La Plas Dame Park in Colihaut with the event featuring a vibrant mix of paint, water, powder and Bouyon music. It will run from 10 pm to 4 am and is known as one of the most colourful Bouyon nights of the summer.

The summer activities will continue with Gouté Domnik returning from July 19 to 26. The eight-day festival will present Dominican cuisine, local culture and community traditions to visitors from across the world. It will also give the guests a chance to experience the island’s food heritage while also promoting it on the global map.

Another exciting event, Poker Run, will be held on July 26, with participants travelling by boat while enjoying music, entertainment and friendly competition. The event remains one of the summer's most anticipated marine activities.

Tasty Treasures Heritage Relay will be organised for the first time on August 1. The inaugural White River Leg will feature a four-mile run through Delices, celebrating health, unity and pride in Dominican culture.

Motorcycle enthusiasts can gather for Bike Fest, which runs from July 31 to August 3. The four-day event will feature rides, races, exhibitions, and entertainment. Riders from across the Caribbean and beyond are expected to attend this activity.

The popular Breakfast Fete returns from August 7 to August 10. Also known as “The People’s Fete,” the event brings together communities for music, celebration, and social activities. This year, the organizers expect large turnouts of both local and visitors alike.

The summer season comes to an end with Dive Fest, which takes place on August 29 and 30 in Soufrière. It will include adventurous activities like kayaking, watersports, seafood, and live entertainment. It is expected to attract sea lovers and adventure seekers from across the region.

This diverse lineup reflects Dominica's unique blend of culture, nature and community spirit. The island continues to position itself as a premier Caribbean destination this summer, offering everything from food festivals and sporting events to marine adventures and live entertainment.

The Festivals Committee also invited the residents and visitors to join the events and experience what organizers describe as “Summer, the Nature Island Way.”