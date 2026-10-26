WATCH: Maxi Priest, Diblo Dibala, Les Aiglons and Jean-Marc Ferdinand perform at World Creole Music Festival 2026

Maxi Priest, Diblo Dibala, Les Aiglons and Jean-Marc Ferdinand headlined the third night of Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival on October 25, delivering reggae, soukous and Creole music.

Dominica: The Night Three of the 26th World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) took place on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Roseau, Dominica.

The third night of music experienced a mix of Reggae, Soukous and Creole music with artists from Jamaica, Congo and Guadeloupe.

Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit had previously shared the updates from Night One on his social media profile noting, “A great start to WCMF 2026! Enjoyed catching up with visitors and friends on Night One. Great music, great energy and a wonderful atmosphere! Looking forward to another exciting night.”

He also met with American R&B superstar, Ne-Yo, and shared the pictures from the meeting on his social media.

“American R&B superstar Ne-Yo brought the hits and the energy to the World Creole Music Festival Night 2. What a pleasure to welcome him to Dominica and see our festival audience singing along and enjoying his performance,” the post read.

Night Three of the World Creole Music Festival featured the following performances:

The Guadeloupean group Les Aiglons brought their strong brass and classic rhythms.

“Night 3 of the World Creole Music Festival 2026 brought the legendary sounds of Les Aiglons to Windsor Park! Straight from Guadeloupe, Les Aiglons delivered a celebration of Caribbean musical heritage, with powerful brass, timeless rhythms, and the unmistakable energy of Creole music!

A performance connecting generations and reminding us why WCMF is the home of Caribbean music and culture,” the Dominica Festivals wrote.

Jean-Marc Ferdinand also performed and kept the crowd engaged.

The Dominica Festivals posted, “Jean Marc Ferdinand brought the music, and the crowd brought the energy! Night 3 of the World Creole Music Festival 2026 at Windsor Park was another celebration of live music, Caribbean culture, and the connection between performer and audience.”

The Congolese artist Diblo Dibala played a full band Soukous set.

“Diblo Dibala brought the rhythm to Night 3 of the World Creole Music Festival 2026! From the guitar melodies to the full-band energy, Windsor Park came alive with a celebration of music that crosses borders and connects cultures.”

Reggae artist Maxi Priest elevated the mood with his smooth voice and classic sounds.

“Reggae royalty graced the WCMF stage! Maxi Priest brought his smooth vocals and timeless reggae sound to Night 3 of the World Creole Music Festival 2026 at Windsor Park,” the post noted.

Further performances included Uncle Waffles, Fridayy, Shelly & Signal Band, with Nice, Gwada G, Shaxx, DJ Taffy, and Machel Montano.

The first night of the festival took place on Friday, October 23, 2026 with Colton T, Maurane Voyer, Midnight Groovers, Klass, Capleton and Skillibeng.

Night Two of the event took place on Saturday, October 24, 2026 featuring Ne-Yo headlining with performances from Tabou Combo, Extasy Band and Full Blown. The event ran late into Sunday, October 25, 2026 with performances from Alkaline, Asa Bantan, Edday, Reo, Trilla G and V’ghn.

The festival is organised by the Government of Dominica, Ministry of Tourism and Discover Dominica Authority. The organisers have confirmed that the World Creole Music Festival will return from October 29 to October 31, 2027.