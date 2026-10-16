Trinidad: Venezuelan woman reported abducted in La Romaine home invasion, Police probe conflicting accounts

A Venezuelan woman was reported missing on October 4 after an alleged home invasion in La Romaine, Trinidad and Tobago, as police investigate conflicting accounts of her disappearance.

Trinidad and Tobago: A Venezuelan woman was kidnapped during an early morning home invasion, and a close male acquaintance claimed to have been abducted too and forced to drive the victim plus three men towards Rio Claro.

The unidentified woman was reported missing on Sunday morning, October 4, 2026, and is said to have been abducted from her residence in La Romaine, Hector Street.

According to the first police report, Ms. Yorjles arrived home from work at around 3:30 a.m. She found two masked men at her front door when she opened it. The abductors allegedly measured six feet and wore black-hooded sweatshirts and jeans.

They demanded to know where the money was and stormed the house with the victim, tying the hands of a 29-year-old male who was fast asleep.

The abductors allegedly looted the house of several valuable items, including approximately $8,000 in cash, an iPhone 13 Pro, and a Samsung cellular phone.

They then forced the victim to exit the property and led her away in an unknown direction.

However, according to a close male acquaintance, Ms. Yorjles told him later that she had been kidnapped and that her abductors had forced her to get into the vehicle with three men and drive towards the Rio Claro district.

She told him further that she ultimately dropped two of the men, one of whom was her, at a location beyond the town.

The information given by the young man does not tally with that given by Ms. Yorjles. While the latter said that two masked men had invaded her house, the first police report makes no mention of abductors’ faces being covered.

Furthermore, while the police report makes no mention of a vehicle being used or a driver, the acquaintance claims to have been in a car with three men. It remains unclear how exactly the victim became involved with the three men or what exactly happened to the young man after he dropped Ms. Yorjles and one of the men in the district.

Police from the San Fernando Police Station paid a visit to the Hector Street residence and launched an investigation into the woman’s alleged abduction and home invasion. The Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Homicide Bureau, and Cyber Crime Unit were all contacted.

Yorjles has not been seen since the alleged kidnapping, and detectives are still looking into her mysterious disappearance.