Saint Lucia responds to EU on CBI Programme ahead of November 12 deadline

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre said the government would continue discussions with Brussels, while maintaining that Saint Lucia would not abandon its Citizenship by Investment programme without further negotiations.

Saint Lucia: The Government of Saint Lucia has sent a written response to the European Union regarding the future of its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme, after getting more tim to give Brussels a decision.

This means that Saint Lucia can now make its decision by November 12, 2026, compared to the previous deadline of October 31, 2026, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre told a news conference on Monday, November 9, 2026.

The EU wants to terminate the CBI programmes across the Eastern Caribbean by June 1, 2028. The countries that do not agree to this may lose visa-free access to the Schengen zone.

Pierre noted that the government’s letter will not be released until the EU confirms that it has received it. He stressed that such exchanges should stay confidential, and stated that he or Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Ernest Hilaire would brief the public once that happened.

“It’s not a Saint Lucia problem,” he added, noting that the issue affects every country running a CBI programme and Saint Lucia is not being singled out.

Hilaire led a delegation from the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to meet EU officials in Brussels. However, Saint Lucia was selected to lead the talks as they do not rely so much on the revenue from CBI as compared to their neighbours.

The prime minister added that Europe’s concerns are tied to domestic politics on migration, and that CBI programmes have been caught up in that debate. He noted that his government will keep talking to the EU but will not simply give up the programme.

Last year the programme brought in EC$65 million (US$24 million). Pierre noted that most of this has been used for national security and health and promised that the next budget statement will itemise that spending.

He also accused critics of his administration of deliberately misleading the public on the issue.

Antigua and Barbuda has already responded. In a letter issued on October 30, 2026, Prime Minister Gaston Browne wrote to the EU's Internal Affairs and Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner confirming its willingness to terminate its CBI programme however, they want a transition period up to 2030.

Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis and Saint Lucia all offer citizenship to foreign investors in return for contributions to national development.