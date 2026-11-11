2026-11-11 18:18:25
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Saint Lucia responds to EU on CBI Programme ahead of November 12 deadline

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre said the government would continue discussions with Brussels, while maintaining that Saint Lucia would not abandon its Citizenship by Investment programme without further negotiations.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

Saint Lucia: The Government of Saint Lucia has sent a written response to the European Union regarding the future of its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme, after getting more tim to give Brussels a decision.

This means that Saint Lucia can now make its decision by November 12, 2026, compared to the previous deadline of October 31, 2026, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre told a news conference on Monday, November 9, 2026.

The EU wants to terminate the CBI programmes across the Eastern Caribbean by June 1, 2028. The countries that do not agree to this may lose visa-free access to the Schengen zone.

Pierre noted that the government’s letter will not be released until the EU confirms that it has received it. He stressed that such exchanges should stay confidential, and stated that he or Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Ernest Hilaire would brief the public once that happened.

“It’s not a Saint Lucia problem,” he added, noting that the issue affects every country running a CBI programme and Saint Lucia is not being singled out.

Hilaire led a delegation from the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to meet EU officials in Brussels. However, Saint Lucia was selected to lead the talks as they do not rely so much on the revenue from CBI as compared to their neighbours.

The prime minister added that Europe’s concerns are tied to domestic politics on migration, and that CBI programmes have been caught up in that debate. He noted that his government will keep talking to the EU but will not simply give up the programme.

Last year the programme brought in EC$65 million (US$24 million). Pierre noted that most of this has been used for national security and health and promised that the next budget statement will itemise that spending.

He also accused critics of his administration of deliberately misleading the public on the issue.

Antigua and Barbuda has already responded. In a letter issued on October 30, 2026, Prime Minister Gaston Browne wrote to the EU's Internal Affairs and Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner confirming its willingness to terminate its CBI programme however, they want a transition period up to 2030.

Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis and Saint Lucia all offer citizenship to foreign investors in return for contributions to national development.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Lennox Linton may resign from leadership as outcome of Terry's video
Uncategorised

“Lennox you can’t deny everything” says social media followers

2019-10-10 12:22:19

The meteorological department of Jamaica placed a Tropical Storm Watch as Tropical Depression Grace approaches southwestern Haiti and moves closer to Jamaica.
Uncategorised

Jamaica issues Tropical Storm Watch as Grace approaches

2021-08-17 07:28:52

Dominica's health minister Dr. Irvin McIntyre discussed the construction frame-work of the Dominica-China friendship hospital.
Uncategorised

Dominica-China friendship hospital has 7 operation theatres: Health Minis...

2021-03-18 06:57:04

United National Congress' UNC's MP Ravi Ratiram called upon the new Minister of National Security, Fitzgerald Hinds to intervene in arson attacks on fishermen of Carli Bay.
Uncategorised

Ravi Ratiram calls on National Minister to intervene in recent arson atta...

2021-04-27 07:52:28

Jaeden Teka- an athlete from Carriacou, Grenada, won a bronze in the Boys' Javelin Throw on the final day of the Boys & Girls Champs at the National Stadium in Kingston
Uncategorised

Grenada's Jaeden Teka wins bronze at Javelin Throw event in Jamaica

2022-04-19 04:15:34

According to the information, the flight AC 1362 will be leaving Montreal for St Maarten at 10:15 am and will arrive at 3:55 pm while the return flight AC 1363 will be leaving St Maarten at 4 55 pm to arrive in Montreal around 8 55 pm.
Uncategorised

Air Canada increases services to St Maarten for peak winter season

2024-07-06 04:34:47

Anguilla Air launches nonstop flights from Boston, Newark and Baltimore, boosting the island’s connectivity and tourism growth.
Caribbean

Anguilla welcomes historic 1st Anguilla Air flight from Boston, expanding...

2025-12-22 09:50:56

Police have charged 22-year-old with three counts of murder, while investigations continue and two other suspects remain at large.
Belize

Belize: Man charged in San Pedro triple murder case

2026-03-25 12:06:25