US Embassy issues alert, bars govt employees from staying at Ladera resort in Saint Lucia 

The alert follows a diplomatic dispute over the Cuba Medical Training Program, with the US Embassy saying Prime Minister Pierre misrepresented its position.

Saint Lucia: The US Embassy in Bridgetown, Barbados has issued a security alert barring the government employees from the United States from staying at the well-known Ladera resort near Soufriere, Saint Lucia. The alert comes amid crime-related safety risks and concerns about emergency response, said the Embassy.

While this advisory does not change the overall travel status of Saint Lucia, however, it raises serious questions regarding localized safety and what this means for travellers as well as the tourism sector of the destination.

The alert which was raised on February 4 through the official website of the US Embassy notes that, “Crime may pose a serious risk to guest safety, and the resort may not be able to respond adequately.”

The timing of this security alert is also raising questions as it comes just a day after a public diplomatic exchange which involves the Cuba Medical Training Program. The US Embassy reportedly publicly corrected statements made by Saint Lucian Prime Minister Philip J Pierre which the Embassy said ‘misrepresented’ the position of the US government.

Notably, PM Pierre said that the US government has instructed them not to allow students to study medicine in Cuba however the US Embassy to Barbados said that they have not instructed them the same adding that while it did not support Cuba’s overseas medical programmes, but it had not directed Saint Lucia to cut ties with its Caribbean neighbours.

The actions which the officials asked the US government employees to take included avoiding the Ladera Resort, staying aware of their surroundings, give their itinerary to a family member or friend, not to physically resist any robbery attempt and carry a copy of their passports while outside and leave originals in the hotel safe. The Embassy further noted that this restriction is just precautionary and is focused on risk mitigation.

As of now, the advisory did not mention any injuries, active threats or specific criminal activities near the location and the Embassy did not indicate what intelligence or reports might have led to this decision.

While the security alert applies specifically to the government employees of United States, but the Embassy has also advised US citizens travelling in Saint Lucia to avoid being anywhere near the Ladera Resort and to exercise increased personal security awareness.