2026-11-11 09:53:17
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Trinidad: 55-year-old man injured after pet Cane Corso attacks him at home in Princes Town

The man sustained injuries to his right forearm and was taken to a health facility for treatment.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Trinidad and Tobago: A 55-year-old man was reported injured after his pet Cane Corso allegedly attacked him at his home near Gunness Circular, in Princes Town, on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

According to the reports, the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m., and left the man with injuries to his right forearm after the dog locked his jaw onto him.

The dog was immediately subdued and the injured man was subsequently taken to the Princes Town Health Facility for medical attention.

Medical staff noted that he is currently in a stable condition. However, the dog was severely injured in the incident but was not killed.

The incident has raised serious concerns among the residents as a user commented, “First to begin with, people need to be more considerate to animals when it comes to fireworks. These are innocent animals who lose control with these fireworks. We have been through this countless times. Years after years animals escape because of the noise. Secondly, pet owners need to help these animals with some type of sedative and keep them as further away from the noise as possible, in a secure environment.”

Another user commented, “Cane corso’s are smart and loyal dogs. They rarely attack their owners. And if you can’t manage or train your dogs then don’t get any. This is a large breed and it needs more care than smaller breeds. The dog was probably scared, anxious or was badly beaten. Secure your pets.”

A third user commented, “I personally have a cane corso and while yesterday a lot of fireworks and loud noise were taking place she was put in a safe place. Dogs get scared and these people clearly don't know about dogs. My prayers for speeding recovery for dog dotish humans know around these times dogs do be scared, tie or put away animals.”

Further investigations into the matter remain ongoing as the police continue to determine what triggered the attack.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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