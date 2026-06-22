‘Everything Going Up Except Our Salary’: Barbadians react to 3.7% LPG price hike

The increase affects all major LPG cylinder sizes, with officials saying the adjustment reflects international energy price trends, meaning households and businesses will face slightly higher fuel costs.

Barbados: Consumers are now paying higher prices for liquified petroleum gas (LPG) after a government-approved price adjustment took effect at midnight on June 21, 2026. The increase affects all commonly used LPG cylinder sizes and forms part of the government’s policy of aligning domestic retail prices with prevailing global market conditions.

Under the revised pricing structure, the 100 lb cylinder increased from $160.39 to $166.39, while the 25 lb cylinder rose from $45.20 to $46.70. The 22 lb cylinder now retails at $41.26, up from $39.94, and the 20 lb cylinder increased from $36.31 to $37.51.

The adjustments represent increases of approximately 3.3 to 3.7 percent across the various cylinder sizes.

While announcing this hike in LPG prices, government officials said that it reflects their ongoing policy of allowing LPG retail prices to mirror movements in international energy markets. As a result, local consumers and businesses are expected to experience modest increases in fuel-related expenses.

LPG remains a primary cooking fuel for many households and the latest adjustment is likely to affect monthly household budgets as well as operating costs for restaurants, food vendors and other small businesses that rely heavily on the fuel. Several locals took to Facebook to comment on this change with one of them saying, “Cooking on firewood at this point,” while another local Ramdeo Subryan noted, “Everything going up except our salary.” Meanwhile another noted that oil is going down on the world market, so on what basis the government of Barbados has made an increase to the previous prices of liquified petroleum gas.

Authorities have indicated that future LPG prices will continue to be reviewed periodically in line with developments in the global energy market.