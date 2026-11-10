2026-11-10 14:54:46
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Dominica mourns 16-year-old Sprinter Keyoni Esprit after drowning at Rockaway

Esprit represented Pioneers Athletics Club and received the inaugural Dominica Athletics Association Athletics Legacy Scholarship in 2025, recognising his sporting commitment and academic potential.

Written by Kofi Nelson

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Updated

Dominica: The body of the 16-year-old athlete Keyoni Esprit was recovered on Monday, November 9, 2026, a day after he got into a drowning incident while swimming at Rockaway, leaving Dominica’s sporting and academic communities in mourning.

According to the reports, Esprit went swimming with his friends at the beach on Sunday, November 8, and was reportedly caught in strong currents, called for help and then went under the water.

A friend tried to rescue him but ran into difficulty himself. He was pulled to safety by a passing fishing boat.

The Rescue officials along with the Coast Guard launched a search effort, which was suspended on the night of November 8 and resumed the next morning.

Esprit’s body was recovered on Monday, November 9.

He had recently won a gold medal and was widely regarded as one of the island’s promising young athletes. He has competed in the 100 metres and 200 metres.

Esprit has represented Pioneers Athletics Club and was one of the three student-athletes to receive the inaugural Dominica Athletics Association (DAA) Athletics Legacy Scholarship on August 5, 2025.

The Dominica Athletics Association noted, “The Dominica Athletics Association Inc. (DAA Inc.) joins the Pioneers Athletics Club, the athletics fraternity, and the wider community in mourning the passing of Keyoni Esprit.”

“Keyoni was a valued member of our athletics family whose presence, passion, and dedication to the sport will not be forgotten. His contributions to athletics have left lasting memories in the hearts of those who knew him.”

“During this difficult time, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, friends, teammates, coaches, and all who are grieving this tremendous loss, may you find strength, comfort and peace in the memories you shared with him,” the statement added.

Each of the recipients was awarded EC$1,000 towards education costs.

The scholarship, which is funded by contributions from current and former national athletes, is aimed at young athletes who show commitment to their sport, academic potential and financial need.

His death has left family, friends and members of the sporting community grieving and mourning his loss.

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Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

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