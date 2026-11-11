2026-11-11 18:18:34
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Saint Lucia schedules 10 cruise ship arrivals for November 9-15

The Norwegian Breakaway and Majestic Princess are scheduled to call on November 13, the busiest day of the week by passenger capacity, with a combined total of 7,523.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

Saint Lucia: Ten cruise ships will be visiting Saint Lucia between November 9 and 15, 2026, with a total carrying capacity of 26,370, according to the weekly schedule published by the Saint Lucia Cruise Port.

The week began with the Viking Sea on November 9, which has a capacity of 930. This is followed by the Queen Elizabeth on November 10, with a capacity of 2,547.

The Valiant Lady is due on November 11 with a carrying capacity of 2,770. On November 12, the largest ship of the week, the Britannia will arrive. It can carry 4,324 passengers.

The busiest day in terms of passenger numbers is November 13. The Majestic Princess (3,560) and Norwegian Breakaway (3,963) will be visiting with a total capacity of 7,523 passengers.

The week closes with the heaviest day for vessel traffic as three ships are scheduled for Sunday November 15: the Mein Schiff 2 (3,132), the Aurora (1,950) and the Azamara Journey (694), forming a combined capacity of 5,776.

Midweek calls on 10, 11 and 12 November account for 9,641 of the week’s total capacity, while 14 and 15 November together add 8,276.

All visits will have an arrival time of 7am and departure time of 6pm. None of the ships are staying overnight. Most ships are going to berth P/S #1. The Norwegian Breakaway and Aurora are visiting berths 3 and 4. The Azamara Journey is going to berth P/S #2.

The legend on the schedule defines codes for overnight stays and for Rodney Bay, Soufriere, Vieux Fort and Marigot, but none of the ten calls carries one.

These figures show the total passenger capacity listed for each ship. The Cruise Port also mentioned that these can change. There is a QR code linking to more information on the graphic.

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Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

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