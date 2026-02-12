Oceania Nautica makes inaugural call to St Kitts

The boutique cruise ship docked at Port Zante in Basseterre on 10 February, marking its first visit to the island and boosting local tourism and businesses.

St Kitts and Nevis: The St Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority welcomed Oceania Nautica, which arrived in St Kitts on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. The ship made its inaugural call and docked at Port Zante in Basseterre with 609 passengers, who explored the island and experienced its traditions, cuisines, and warm hospitality.

The captain, crew and passengers who were on board the ship were received and welcomed at the port by the officers from the SCASPA and the St Kitts Tourism Authority. These included - Adeola Moore, the CEO of the St Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority, along with the Chief Operations Officer, Calvin Duggins, who presented the plaque to the ship's agent, Delisle Walwyn & Co.

The arrival of the Boutique Luxury Cruise ship to the island comes as a very positive development for the country’s reputation as a premier cruise destination in the Caribbean. It also boosted St Kitts economy and benefitted local businesses like taxi operators, hotel owners, tour guides, craft stores, artisans, and restaurants.

The CEO of the St Kitts Tourism Authority, Kelly Fontenelle, also expressed her delight in welcoming the cruise ship at Port Zante. She said that she was excited to see Oceania Nautica arriving on the shores of St Kitts for the first time. This marks the beginning of another cruise partnership which is expected to run for a long time.

Oceania Nautica started its journey from Miami, Florida on 6 February 2026. The ship is on a 10-night roundtrip across the Caribbean. It will dock in Miami once again on February 16. The CEO of the St Kitts Tourism Authority shared that the arrival of the ship is proof of their increasing allure among the tourists.

The island has been offering world-class experiences to their tourists. The passengers aboard the Oceania Nautica had the opportunity to immerse themselves into the experience of the island nation. They visited St Kitts stunning beaches, tried adventurous activities and explored its lush rainforests, and explored the local culture at the island’s capital city, Basseterre.

The Tourism authorities said that they are looking forward to continued partnership between the cruise line and the island nation. The cruise ship will make its next call to St Kitts on March 6, 2026.