2025-10-05 15:16:08
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Jamaica: Fire in Drapers Heights claims life of bus driver; investigation underway

Port Antonio firefighters responded within minutes to a 12:21 a.m. call, arriving to find the house fully engulfed in flames.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Jamaica: A devastating fire swept through a home in Drapers Heights, Jamaica, on Friday morning, claiming the life of 39-year-old bus driver Stevie Duncan, also known as "Ricky". His charred remains were discovered in the aftermath of the blaze.

According to sources, the Port Antonio Fire Station received a call around 12:21 a.m. about a house fire. Firefighters arrived a couple of minutes later to find the home already engulfed in flames.

Despite the firefighters' efforts to put out the blaze, a tragic discovery was made. After extinguishing the fire and searching the house, they found the charred remains of Stevie Duncan in the rubble of the two-bedroom home.

The police have launched an investigation into the fire that claimed the life of the 39-year-old, as the cause remains undetermined.

Meanwhile, the citizens of Jamaica have taken to Facebook to express their condolences to Duncan’s family with others still skeptical about his cause of death with one user writing, “My deepest condolences to all families and friends Rip,” and another wrote, “I am not an investigator but Rickey I know it's foul play. Forensic will show the cause of death.”

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

(file photo)
Uncategorised

Separate motorbike smashes leave two dead and two injured in Dominica

2025-10-05 14:02:50

Les Khan.
Uncategorised

Hurricane Relief Fund ‘helping St Kitts and Nevis recover’

2025-10-05 14:02:50

Uncategorised

St Kitts-Nevis foreign minister meets UAE officials in Dubai

2025-10-05 14:02:50

Uncategorised

St Kitts Ramada progressing towards a September opening

2025-10-05 14:02:50

Trinidad and Tobago: Body of woman who went missing on Tuesday found floating in water
Uncategorised

Trinidad and Tobago: Body of woman who went missing on Tuesday found floa...

2025-10-05 14:02:50

PM Roosevelt Skerrit taking the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Uncategorised

Dominica: PM Roosevelt Skerrit takes the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

2025-10-05 14:02:50

Dominican PM Skerrit vows aid to displaced families, sister islands amid Beryl's aftermath
Caribbean

Dominican PM Skerrit vows aid to displaced families, sister islands amid...

2025-10-05 14:02:50

Trinidad and Tobago

Caribbean Airlines to offer nine weekly flights between Trinidad and Miam...

2025-10-05 14:02:50