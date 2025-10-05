Jamaica: Fire in Drapers Heights claims life of bus driver; investigation underway

Port Antonio firefighters responded within minutes to a 12:21 a.m. call, arriving to find the house fully engulfed in flames.

Jamaica: A devastating fire swept through a home in Drapers Heights, Jamaica, on Friday morning, claiming the life of 39-year-old bus driver Stevie Duncan, also known as "Ricky". His charred remains were discovered in the aftermath of the blaze.

According to sources, the Port Antonio Fire Station received a call around 12:21 a.m. about a house fire. Firefighters arrived a couple of minutes later to find the home already engulfed in flames.

Despite the firefighters' efforts to put out the blaze, a tragic discovery was made. After extinguishing the fire and searching the house, they found the charred remains of Stevie Duncan in the rubble of the two-bedroom home.

The police have launched an investigation into the fire that claimed the life of the 39-year-old, as the cause remains undetermined.

Meanwhile, the citizens of Jamaica have taken to Facebook to express their condolences to Duncan’s family with others still skeptical about his cause of death with one user writing, “My deepest condolences to all families and friends Rip,” and another wrote, “I am not an investigator but Rickey I know it's foul play. Forensic will show the cause of death.”