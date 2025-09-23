Jamaica: Teen dies in suspected drowning at Bikini Beach, Port Antonio

Around 11:15 a.m., a teenager went missing while swimming with friends at Bikini Beach, Port Antonio, according to police.

Jamaica: A day at the beach ended in tragedy on Sunday when teenager Vijay Popley died in a suspected drowning incident while out with his friends at Bikini Beach in Port Antonio, Portland.

According to details shared by the police authorities, around 11:15 a.m. Popley of New Road in Port Antonio, an upper sixth form student at Titchfield High School was among eight of his friends all from Titchfield High School visiting the beach. Although while they were all out swimming, Popley allegedly went missing.

The missing report was quickly reported to the Port Antonio Marine Police Station by one of his friends also present at the beach, the Port Antonio Fire Station was also informed, and soon a team of firefighters arrived at the beach and in collaboration with the local fishermen joined in the hours-long search for the missing boy.

Reportedly the search yielded tragic results as about 1:35 p.m., Popley was found unresponsive by the search team.

The teenage boy was then transported to the Port Antonio Hospital, where he was pronounced dead and his body removed to a funeral home for post-mortem examination.

Sorrow has struck his immediate family, Titchfield and the Portland community in general as young Popley, grandson of the late Mr Popley aka Mr Winey was a star athlete and also a Gold medalist at Eastern Champs earlier this year.

Citizens have taken to Facebook to offer their condolences to the family of the teenaged boy with one user writing, “My heart is broken for the family. Praying for their strength.”

While another wrote, “Tragedy lurks. Most times it's hard to identify. Farewell son. Condolences to the family , close friends and friends. Support each other, during and throughout this difficult time.”