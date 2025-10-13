Belize Police Constable charged in double murder of twin siblings

A police constable, with close ties to the victims’ family, was arrested and charged with the double murder of twin siblings, shocking the community.

Belize: Police charged one of their own in the double murder of twin siblings in a shocking case which left the community in shock.

At the age of 57, twins Paula Belisle and Paul Esquillano were shot to death on September 15. After almost a month into the investigation which followed, Police Constable at the time, Orvin Justin Williams, age 25 was charged on October 11 with two counts of murder.

Williams was a member of the Special Patrol Unit (SPU) and had very close ties to the victims’ family. He is reported to have been the former partner of Belisle’s dead daughter which made this case even more disturbing to people that knew of their relationship.

According to official police reports, Williams kept a friendly relationship with the victims after his separation from their daughter. After the tragic killings, he took to social media to post condolences and express sorrow over their deaths. Investigators later found evidence linking him to the case, which led to his arrest.

The news of his alleged involvement shocked the community and colleagues alike. “Belize needs tough judges with cold hearts to give the death penalty,” said one of the locals on social media. Williams is in police custody and will appear before the court to face the charges. Police authorities report that the case will be handled very transparently.