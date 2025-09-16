Guyana Miner stabbed to death during drinking session at Blue Mountain Backdam

Further investigations revealed that the victim and the suspect had consumed alcoholic beverages and engaged in conversation until around 11:45 p.m.

Guyana: A devastating murder incident took place at Blue Mountain Backdam in Region 7, Guyana, between 11:45 pm on September 13, and 12:30 am on September 14, 2025, where the victim Fitrawle McLeannon, a 28-year-old Miner of Lot 106 Ocean Garden, Meten-Meer-Zorg, East Bank Essequibo, was killed during a drinking session among miners.

According to the police officers the victim Fitrawle, who was also known as ‘Cripple’ was stabbed to death by one of his colleagues named Shamer Tobin, a 24-year-old gold miner known as "Shortman.

The authorities stated that both the suspect and victim were employed by a 33-year-old Frankie Wessel who is the owner of the Meten-Meer-Zorg visited another camp along with their other co-workers which was owned by Davan Melville.

Further the victim and the suspect consumed some alcoholic beverages and were engaged in a conservation until around 11:45 p.m. and after ending their conservation they along with all the other coworkers returned to their own camps.

Authorities also disclosed that after returning to their camps one of the workers heard a loud scream when he was laying on his bed and out of curiosity he decided to look from where the loud scream came and noticed the victim was lying on the ground just a short distance away from the kitchen area. The officials also said that the worker saw the victim was bleeding profusely and the suspect ‘shortman’ walked away from the scene on foot.

The officials further alleged that the dispute occurred between the victim ‘Fitrawle’ and the suspect, during which ‘Cripple’ slapped 3 times on the face of the suspect after which the suspect ‘Short Man’ retaliated and stabbed the victim 3 times.

A 25-year-old worker told the police that the suspect ‘shortman’ confessed his crime in front of him by stating that he called the victim when they returned back to their camps after their drinking session, with this he also confessed that he was struck by a ‘one hand man” at the junior camp and in retaliation he stabbed and left him on the ground.

Further the police stated that Tobin was later arrested during a Cordon and Search Operation at Marawah Backdam, Cuyuni River which was two hours away from the scene of the incident. Later during his interrogation at the police station he admitted his crime while stating, "Me and the man were drinking, and I was high, and de man boxed me, and I bore him about three times." and later “I went back to my camp and put on my long boots and I rolled out”.

Later the post mortem report revealed that the victim had three stab wounds, one on his abdomen, one on left hip and last on the centre of his back near the spinal area along with this the tattoos were also observed on the right shoulder and left hand of the victim.

Along with this the officers also stated that while processing the scene they found some evidence including a black coloured rubber slipper which was found approximately three feet away from the body of the deceased and a small pink coloured handled pair of scissors which was found at the centre of the trail near the body of the deceased.

The police officers stated that the investigation is still ongoing and Tobin is currently in police custody, assisting with the investigation.