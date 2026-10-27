Grenada Election 2026: NDC leads with 63% support, NNP trails at 37% in online survey

The Only Polls survey recorded 904 online responses across Grenada’s 15 constituencies, with the NDC receiving 570 responses and the NNP 334 ahead of the November 5 general election.

Grenada: The ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) being led by Dickon Mitchell has secured a significant lead over the opposition New National Party (NNP) led by Emmalin Pierre in a recent online election survey conducted by Only Polls, powered by WIC News, with a 63.1% of respondents expressing support for the ND compared with 36.9% for the NNP.

The survey which was conducted between October 5 and 14, 2026, recorded a total of 904 responses across all 15 constituencies in Grenada. It clearly offered an early indication of what the political preference is of those who participated.

According to the findings, the NDC received 570 responses while the NNP secured 334 which represents a difference of 236 responses or around 26% points.

The findings come ahead of Grenada's November 5 general election when voters will decide whether to return Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell's NDC administration to office or elect an alternative government.

NDC leads in 11 constituencies, NNP ahead in four

The Only Polls survey revealed that the NDC recorded higher support across several constituencies including St David, St George South, St Andrew North East and St George North East.

The constituency of St David recorded the highest participation with 138 responses with NDC securing 102 votes and NNP securing just 36 votes. This shows that around 74% respondents are supporting the NDC in this constituency.

Similarly in St George South, the NDC received 79 responses against the NNP’s 40 while St. Andrew North East recorded 57 for the NDC and 26 for the NNP.

The NDC also maintained a lead in St. George North East as it received 59 responses compared with 23 for the NNP. Other constituencies where the NDC recorded higher support included St. John, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, St. Andrew North West, St. Patrick West, St. George South East, Town of St. George and St. Patrick East.

Meanwhile, the NNP recorded stronger results in four constituencies: St. George North West, St. Andrew South East, St. Mark and St. Andrew South West.

In St. George North West, the NNP secured 36 responses compared with 19 for the NDC. In St. Mark, it received 26 responses against 19 for the NDC.

The closest contests in the survey emerged in St. Andrew South East where the NNP received 25 responses against the NDC's 24 and St. Andrew South West where the NNP led by 17 to 15.

Notably, the latest Grenada survey follows several election polls previously conducted by WIC News across the Caribbean where the parties leading the online surveys subsequently emerged victorious in the respective elections.

Ahead of the 2025 Trinidad and Tobago general elections , a WIC News online survey recorded higher support for the United National Congress (UNC) than the People's National Movement (PNM). The UNC subsequently won the general election.

Similarly, in Saint Lucia 's December 2025 general elections, WIC News polls showed the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) leading with approximately 65% support while the United Workers Party (UWP) trailed at 29%. The SLP later secured another term in office and won 14 of the 17 parliamentary seats.

In St Vincent and the Grenadines , a WIC News survey ahead of the November 2025 general elections recorded the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) leading with approximately 49% support compared with 44% for the Unity Labour Party (ULP). The NDP subsequently secured a decisive victory and won 14 of the 15 parliamentary seats.

The similar trend was also observed in Antigua and Barbuda where a survey ahead of the April 2026 general election showed the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) leading its political rivals. The party subsequently retained government following the election.

More recently, the September 2026 Roseau North by-election in Dominica also produced an outcome consistent with the earlier survey findings.

The survey recorded approximately 67.6% support for the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) as compared with 32.4% for the United Workers Party (UWP). DLP candidate Ashma McDougall subsequently won the September 7 by-election.

What the Grenada survey reveals

The latest Only Polls findings provide a snapshot of online political sentiment in Grenada with the NDC receiving a larger share of responses overall and leading in most constituencies covered.

At the same time, the NNP's lead in four constituencies including closely divided responses in St. Andrew South East and St. Andrew South West highlights variations in party preferences across the island.

While the survey results offer insight into the views of participating respondents the actual electoral outcome will depend on voters when the next general election takes place.

Disclaimer: The Only Polls survey, powered by WIC News, was conducted through online participation and reflects the preferences of individuals who chose to respond. It is not a scientific or nationally representative sample. The findings should therefore be interpreted as an indication of online sentiment rather than a definitive prediction of election results.