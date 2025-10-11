LIAT Air unveils flash sale for Dominica's World Creole Music Fest 2025, starting at US$107

LIAT Air has announced new prices ahead of the 2025 Dominica World Creole Music Festival, which will take place from October 24th to 26th at Windsor Park Sports Stadium in Dominica.

Dominica: With excitement building for the 2025 Dominica World Creole Music Festival, regional carrier LIAT Air has stepped in to make travel for festivalgoers even more affordable, as the airline has announced a flash sale and has also discounted one-way flights from Antigua to Dominica starting at just US$107 with tax included.

Liat Air announced the new prices in anticipation of one of the Caribbean biggest festivals, the Dominica World Creole Music Festival 2025, that is set to take place from the 24th to the 26th of October at Windsor Park Sports Stadium in Dominica.

Liat Air will be taking off from Dominica to Antigua on October 22 to October 25, 2025 and Antigua to Dominica from October 26 to October 28, 2025.

This year, the World Creole Music Festival from October 24 to 26, 2025 celebrates 25 Years of pulsating rhythms, with three nights of music, culture, and island energy.

With the three electrifying nights of pulsating rhythm at Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Dominica promising nothing short of music, vibes, and many surprises.

The music lineup of the unforgettable night is:

Night 1 – Friday, October 24th setting to set the stage on fire is Masicka, Burning Flames, Gilles, Halibut, Oswald, Nulook, Midnight Groovers, Steel Pulse, Romain Virgo, and Triple Kay International.

Night 2 – Saturday, October 25th will have artists such as Vybz Kartel, Spice, Joé Dwèt Filé, Kes, WCK, Gordon Henderson, Ophelia, Linford John, Asa Bantan, First Serenade, Rohie, Ridge, Pudaz, Kenny G, Faithii, Shanika, Ebony Empress, DJ MJ, Little Boy Quan, Jixels, and Ezra D’ Fun Machine.

While Night 3 – Sunday, October 26th lines up Kehlani, Bunji Garlin, Fay-Ann Lyons, Tiwa Savage, Kassav, Extasy Band, Michele Henderson, Elisha Benoit, Trilla G, Nice, Reo, and Signal Band

The three nights marking the jubilee year of World Creole Music Festival in Dominica promise infinite vibes and plenty of surprises, with Regular Season Tickets still available on the festival’s websites.