2026-10-07 19:40:08
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Dominica ranks 9th among Top 10 Caribbean Islands in 2026 Condé Nast Traveller Awards

Dominica scored 92.53 in Condé Nast Traveller’s 2026 Caribbean and Atlantic island ranking, placing among the region’s leading destinations in the Readers’ Choice Awards.

Written by Kofi Nelson

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Dominica: Dominica has officially placed 9th among the Best Islands in the Caribbean and the Atlantic category of the 2026 Condé Nast Traveller Readers' Choice Awards with a score of 92.53 in the magazine's ranking.

The Awards are specifically based on the votes from readers of the UK-based travel magazine, who rank the destinations and properties according to their own travel experiences.

Dominica is known for its rainforests, rivers, waterfalls and hiking trails, and the ranking adds to its profile among travellers who choose the island for nature-based holidays.

The British Virgin Islands took 10th place on 91.29, while Antigua and Barbuda scored 94.71 and placed ninth.

Barbados topped the list on 98.16, followed by St. Barts on 97.57 and Bermuda on 97.10. St. Lucia (96.14) completed the top five, with Turks and Caicos sixth on 95.97 and Grenada seventh on 95.21.

Dominica finished 1.24 points ahead of the British Virgin Islands and 2.18 points behind Antigua.

At least five Eastern Caribbean islands made the list: St. Lucia, Antigua, Grenada, Dominica, Barbados. Of those, Barbados, St. Lucia, Antigua and Grenada ranked above Dominica.

Dominica has also placed 11th among the Top 20 Islands in the Caribbean and the Atlantic in the 2026 Condé Nast Traveller Readers' Choice Awards, scoring 91.98.

In 2025, Dominica was nominated in both the "Countries" and "Islands" categories of the awards and ranked #11 in Condé Nast Traveler’s Top Islands 2024 as well.

The results position Dominica among the highest-ranked destinations in the category which features the islands better known for beach tourism.

Dominica has always been one of the destinations that is well-known in the Caribbean. That is why it is the first choice for the travelers who want to enjoy solo-traveling and nature.

Visitors often visit Dominica for the rainforest hikes, the rivers and waterfalls, and the Boiling Lake inside Morne Trois Pitons National Park, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

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Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

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