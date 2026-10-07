St. Kitts and Nevis named among top Caribbean islands in 2026 Condé Nast Traveller Awards

St. Kitts ranked 17th and Nevis 13th in the Caribbean and Atlantic category of the 2026 Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards, with both islands scoring above 91.

St. Kitts and Nevis has officially been named among the Top 20 Islands in the Caribbean and Atlantic in the 2026 Condé Nast Traveller Readers' Choice Awards.

The announcement was made by the St. Kitts Tourism Authority through a post on their official Instagram account, @stkittstourism, which shared an image of the island marked with the award.

“St. Kitts has been named one of the Top 20 Islands in the Caribbean & Atlantic in the 2026 Condé Nast Traveller Readers' Choice Awards,” the caption read.

The Readers' Choice Awards are specifically based on the votes from readers of the UK-based travel magazine, who rank the destinations and properties according to their own travel experiences.

In the post, the tourism authority also thanked visitors who had travelled to the island, those who had "fallen for" it, and everyone who voted.

It noted that the recognition belongs to them and to every Kittitian who makes visitors feel at home.

“Thank you to everyone who visited, fell for this island, and voted. This one belongs to you, and to every Kittitian who makes people feel at home here,” the Authority wrote.

They further encouraged the people who have not yet visited St. Kitts and Nevis consider it a sign to do so.

St. Kitts has placed 17th in the Caribbean and the Atlantic category of the 2026 Condé Nast Traveller Readers' Choice Awards, scoring 91.01 in the magazine's Top 20 islands ranking. Sister island Nevis placed 13th in the same category with a score of 91.33.

The ranking adds to the profile of St. Kitts and Nevis as a Caribbean tourism destination. The post did not state the island's exact position within the Top 20.