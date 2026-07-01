JetBlue to launch daily Fort Lauderdale-St. Maarten flights from July 9

Starting July 9, JetBlue will operate daily flights between Fort Lauderdale and Princess Juliana International Airport, adding three extra weekly services to improve travel options and boost tourism to St. Maarten.

St Maarten: American-based JetBlue airline is adding more flights to its summer services to St Maarten. The airline will operate daily flights between Fort Lauderdale and Princess Juliana International Airport starting Thursday, July 9, 2026. These extra flights will give travelers more flight options and improve connections between South Florida and the Caribbean.

The Fort Lauderdale-St Maarten route will now operate on a daily basis with the addition of three new flights. The round-trip fares on this route will start at around $408 and are subject to change according to availability.

With the introduction of the daily service, traveling will become more convenient for tourists, business travelers, and people visiting family and friends in the Caribbean island.

St Maarten experienced high growth in its tourism sector with the development of its airport facilities, enhanced connectivity within the region, and increased demand from tourists. The Princess Juliana International Airport is one of the most recognized airports in the Caribbean region.

The island also acts as a transit point for other neighboring islands such as Anguilla, Saba and St. Barts. Many people visit St Maarten first before continuing their journey by ferry or short regional flights.

The increase in the number of flights operated by JetBlue will boost tourism and the economy of St Maarten. It will also increase the number of US visitors using local services like hotels, restaurants, transport operators, shops and attractions.

Instead of adding new routes, the airline is increasing its services to popular Caribbean destinations with high visitor demand.

The expanded service to St Maarten is a part of JetBlue’s wider Caribbean growth strategy from Fort Lauderdale this summer. It is also adding more non-stop services to Aruba and Santo Domingo.

JetBlue is trying to make travel easier by offering customers with greater flexibility, more departure choices throughout the week, improved opportunities to redeem TrueBlue points, and a better chance of finding prices that fit their travel plan.