Coulibri Ridge wins Kayak Race as Dominica’s Soufriere Dive Fest wnds

The two-day Soufriere Dive Fest featured kayaking, scuba diving, snorkelling, hiking and community activities, continuing an annual festival tradition that dates back to 1994.

Dominica: Dominica’s Soufriere Dive Fest ended on August 30, 2026, concluding the two days of watersports and community events in the coastal village of Soufriere.

Coulibri Ridge claimed the title of the Kayaking Champions of Dive Fest 2026. Belfast Estate Ltd. congratulated them through social media noting, “Your hard work, determination, and incredible performance have truly paid off. From all of us at Belfast, we’re proud to celebrate this amazing achievement with you.”

The festival ran between 29 to 30 August. It was co-hosted by the Soufriere Organising Committee, Dominica’s Ministry of Tourism and the Dominica Watersports Association. The fest marked another edition of the Caribbean’s longest-running diving festival, which has been held annually since the year 1994.

The activities began on August 29, firstly with a guided hike from Soufriere Bayfront to Gallion, followed by a soak at the Bambooze sulphur hot springs and breakfast. The fest also featured free of cost introductory scuba lessons at Nature Island Dive and a discover-snorkelling session on the Soufriere Bayfront for participants aged 10 and above.

On August 30, the Corporate Kayak Race was scheduled, offering a grand prize of $2,500. Various kids’ activities, watersports demonstrations and seafood vendors along the bayfront were also featured at the event.

The event has also been featured under Dominica’s summer festival calendar, which has been promoted as part of its 2026/27 events lineup by the Dominica Festivals Committee, positioning the island as a year-round Caribbean destination.

The festival was set at the Soufriere-Scotts Head Marine Reserve, which is one of Dominica’s premier dive and snorkelling sites. The site is aimed at promoting marine conservation, scuba diving and sustainable tourism on the island.