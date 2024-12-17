Antigua and Barbuda sees 25% boost in flight capacity as American Airlines gears up for holiday season

This will include a schedule of 28 weekly flights from Antigua to three destinations in the United States which marks a seat capacity increase of a whopping 25 percent from the last year.

Antigua and Barbuda: In a significant development, American Airlines is ready to close out this year by welcoming around 12.7 million customers across over 118,000 flights for the winter holiday travel.

This will include a schedule of 28 weekly flights from Antigua and Barbuda to three destinations in the United States which marks a seat capacity increase of a whopping 25 percent from the last year.

Regional Manager of Eastern Caribbean Operations, Cathy Ann Joseph while sharing the development said that the American Airlines team in Antigua is all set to welcome the customers as they begin their holiday travels.

She further added that the team is looking forward to delivering an industry-leading performance with an operation at Antigua of four flights everyday to three destinations in the United States and beyond.

Notably, the air carrier’s holiday operation in Antigua will include two daily flights to Miami, daily services to New York and up to one daily flight to Charlotte.

The airline’s travel period runs from December 18, 2024 to January 6, 2025. According to statistics, the most travelled day with be Friday, December 27 while the second most travelled day is Friday, December 20.

Reportedly, 1500 mainline and regional aircraft will travel over 102 million miles during the travel period. This is around 1.1 trillion candy canes laid end to end.

It was further revealed that during the winter holiday period, the airline will serve over 6.6 million bags of pretzels.

Also, during the previous year’s holiday season, the customers of the airline watched nearly 20 million minutes of holiday themed movies and TV shows during the flight. The air carrier will once again offer a collection of top holiday content for the customers to enjoy during their travel period.

The airline has always shown its commitment towards the Caribbean region with Antigua and Barbuda benefiting from increased service in Summer this year.

From June 5, 2024, American Airlines kicked off double daily nonstop service into the island nation with the addition of a second flight from Miami, which ran until September 2024. With this airline, the United States remains a strong market for the destination.