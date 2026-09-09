Trinidad: 22-year-old man shot dead in early-morning Morvant homicide

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Tylan Hinkson after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Second Caledonia Road in Morvant.

Trinidad and Tobago : Tylan Hinkson, a 22-year-old man from Redwood Street, Morvant, lost his life during a shooting incident in Morvant, Trinidad and Tobago, in the early hours of Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

The authorities are treating the death as a homicide and investigating the incident. A published report identifies Hinkson as the victim and stated that police launched an investigation after he was discovered dead in Morvant.

Based on the information available, the gunfire took place at the Second Caledonia Road area, near Juman, in the early morning hours. Police attended the crime scene after the shooting was reported, where police found Hinkson sustaining multiple gunshot wounds and was eventually declared dead.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting incident, including the events that led to the attack and whether Hinkson was the intended target, have not been officially determined by the authorities. Police have not established a motive and the identity of the suspect in relation to the death of Hinkson.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is believed to be investigating the shooting incident. According to the TTPS records Morvant Police Station is situated at the intersection of Busby Street and Lady Young Avenue and offers emergency police services by contacting 999.

Hinkson’s name is also mentioned in previously published reports from Trinidad and Tobago. In a report regarding 2025 investigation into a home robbery, police record lists him as a 21-year-old Tylan Hinkson from Redwood Street, Morvant among other individuals taken into custody as part of the investigation into the case. However it does not indicate any connection between the two different cases of home robbery and shooting incident.

This confirms that the identity and address referred to an individual previously named in police reports. Unconfirmed claims also reveal that Hinkson’s face was disfigured by a barrage of bullets or that he suffered explicitly described injuries on his face, hands and legs, although this widely circulated information should be treated as unconfirmed.