Missing Ministry of Works employee found dead in Arima; police launch murder probe

Family members said they only became concerned after he failed to return home and they were unable to reach him.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 25-year-old Ministry of Works employee who had been reported missing since the night of Friday, July 17 has been discovered dead on Monday, July 20 in Arima behind a wire fence on the northern side of the entrance road leading to WASA's Aripo Rural Intake Facility, a WASA pumping station.

According to the reports, the deceased has been identified as Mayfan Claircin, of Eastern Quarry Laventille, who was allegedly travelling to meet a woman and was last seen alive at his home at approximately 11:30 p.m on Friday.

Claircin was clothed in three-quarter jeans, a black top and black-and-blue sneakers, and was wearing a watch on his left hand.

The relatives reported that Claircin was driving a red Mazda 323 motor car, registration PCC 9986, when he left to meet a woman in Valencia. Family members said they only became concerned after he failed to return home and they were unable to reach him.

According to the sources, the body has been identified by the relatives, however, an autopsy has been ordered to formally determine the cause of the death as the body was allegedly found in a slightly crouched position and was in an advanced state of decomposition. Along with that, the investigators also noted the presence of a wound on his left hand.

Before this tragic discovery of Claircin’s body, his relatives had mounted a desperate search after he failed to return home.

As per the further investigations, the relatives claimed that Claircin’s cellphone records showed that his phone last pinged along Johnson Street, off Quare Road, Valencia, before it was switched off. Sometime later, the device was powered on twice in Five Rivers, Arouca, where at least one outgoing call was reportedly made before the phone was switched off again.

The relatives also noted that the woman Claircin was meeting has a child for an imprisoned gang leader from Five Rivers who also controls parts of Valencia.

Along with that, Claircin’s red Mazda 323 motor car, registration PCC 9986, was earlier recovered in Tunapuna.

Police officials have classified the case as murder as the further investigations remain ongoing.