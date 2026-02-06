‘Body will be returned in parts,’ ransom demand made after businessman abducted in Trinidad

It is being believed that the kidnappers of Michael Alejandro Espana Ramnath are Venezuelan nationals as they were speaking Spanish during the communications linked to the abduction.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 34-year-old businessman has been abducted after a late-night robbery in Penal, Trinidad and this has triggered an active police investigation. The victim has been identified as Michael Alejandro Espana Ramnath, and he was taken by armed men shortly after shutting down his food business on the night of Tuesday.

Police reports confirmed that the incident took place along Ramjattan Trace located near the Agricultural Centre around 11 pm earlier this week. A vehicle allegedly blocked the victim’s pickup along his roadway when two masked men dressed in black clothes came out of the vehicle with one of them being armed with a firearm move to forcibly remove Michael Alejandro Espana Ramnath before taking his away.

During this incident, the cash which was believed to be the proceeds from the day’s sales was also robbed and the eyewitnesses reported that the suspects then escaped in the direction of the S.S. Erin Road.

Following the kidnapping incident, officers from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit along with several detectives and crime scene investigators from Trinidad and Tobago responded and processed the entire area and both vehicles linked to the incident were recovered and examined.

Investigations into the incident in ongoing and eyewitnesses have revealed that the victim was wearing a black coloured polo shirt with “Best Friends Burgers” printed on it along with dark jeans and slippers at the time of abduction.

Notably, relatives of the Penal businessman have reported that they received an undisclosed ransom demand, and kidnappers have warned them that the victim’s body will be returned ‘in parts’ if the payment will not be made by the specified deadline.

It is being believed that the kidnappers are Venezuelan nationals as they were speaking Spanish during the communications linked to the abduction. The victim’s family background is also mixed as his mother in Trinidadian but father in Venezuelan.

The investigations into the alleged abduction in ongoing and the family members are worried regarding the safety of the victim.