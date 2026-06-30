17-year-old boy found dead after drowning at Marianne River Gorge in Trinidad

His body was recovered from a 17-foot-deep gorge after an overnight search by the Hunters Search and Rescue Team.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 17-year-old boy from Brazil village, Arima was found dead early Monday morning following suspected drowning while bathing in the first Marianne River Gorge in Brasso Seco. The victim has been identified as Isiah Estrada, confirmed the police.

As per the reports, the teenager was swimming with his friends on Sunday afternoon, June 28 when he reportedly failed to resurface.

Vallence Rambharat of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team shared details of the incident in a video posted on social media, stating that the teenager had been bathing with a friend at the time of the incident.

Rambharat noted that the team received a distress call yesterday afternoon around 3 pm, alerting them about a young boy, Isiah Estrada from Brazil Village, Arima had encountered difficulty while bathing at Three Pool, Marianne River, Blanchisseuese, leading to the search operations that began around 10 pm.

He noted that the HSRT confirmed the distress call with the Blanchisseuse Police Station and immediately set out to launch the search operation.

Rambharat stated that the members of the Hunter Search and RescueTeam (HSRT) located his body in a 17-foot-deep gorge with the help of specialised equipment around 12:15 am on Monday and body was recovered beneath a rocky shelf early morning.

Police from the Blanchisseuse Police Station reported at the scene and processed the area as investigations are continuing.

The Estrada’s family is mourning the loss of the teenager boy, who was said to have a twin brother as well.