Trinidad and Tobago: Man shot dead after being chased by gunman in Pleasantville

The victim was pursued through nearby streets and bushy areas before falling during the chase, allowing the attacker to catch up and fatally shoot him before fleeing the scene.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 37-year-old laborer was shot and killed on Saturday evening, after he was chased by a gunman through the streets of Pleasantville in a brazen attack which left the residents in shock.

Trinidad and Tobago Police Force (TTPS) identified the victim as Michael Williams of Ixora Lane. According to preliminary investigation, he left his residence at around 5:30 pm on June 20, when a white Toyota Aqua arrived in the area. A masked man exited the car soon after and started shooting in the man’s direction.

William tried to run away from the gunman’s site and headed through nearby streets and bushy areas. As the shooting continued, a neighbour who was with him rushed inside his home for safety.

His relatives told the police that William fell and injured his leg during the chase which made it difficult for him to run away. The attacker caught up and fatally shot him dead before going back to the waiting car and fleeing the scene.

The officers from TTPS found Williams in a shallow drain in a woodland area of Cedar Drive a few hours following the shooting incident.

Police officers from several units, including the Homicide Bureau of Investigations and Crime Scene Investigations Unit, responded to reports of gunfire and processed the scene.

No information has been released by the officers regarding the circumstances surrounding the man’s death. Investigations are still ongoing.

Locals also took to social media to question the need for the state of emergency while the crime continues to increase. One individual said, “Happened during an SOE.... Imagine that,” while another stated, “What went wrong here? Guess we will never know why he was chased and shot? Another investigation on the desk to collect dust?”