Discover Villa Vino Lucia: Saint Lucia’s hidden gem offering luxury and serenity

Saint Lucia: Villa Vino Lucia is a brand-new hidden gem which opened its doors to general public in Saint Lucia earlier this year. This beautiful resort is located in Fisherman’s Cove, overlooking the majestic blue sea and lush green mountains of Marigot Bay.

The locally owned property comprises of four full size, fully furnished apartments and a studio providing guests with all luxury living necessities while enjoying the scenery and environment.

The space is surrounded by impact glass revealing an unobstructed view of the ocean and hillsides around.

Guests can wake up every day to the welcoming glow of the sun and enjoy the sweet kiss of a sunset lit sky in the evening.

Helen’s Wine Cellar is a special feature of the property, offering both guests and non-guests a chance to enjoy wine while taking in the scenic beauty.

According to the information, this brand-new vacation property in Saint Lucia opened its doors in June 2024.

It is located in walking distance of Fisherman’s Cove Beach and a shoryt drive from Marigot Bay Village and various other restaurants such as the Marigot Harbour and water based activities.

The capital of Saint Lucia, Castries, and the town of Soufriere are both around 30 minutes' drive to the north or south respectively. The resort staff also assists guests in booking taxi service from the airport, various local adventures, rain forest hikes, diving and other trips to any location across the island.

They also have a daily housekeeping service available and nighttime security service, to make guests more comfortable during their stay on the island.

With its brand-new infrastructure, it is an ideal resort for travellers seeking modern and aesthetic appeal for their stay during their vacation.

The resort staff is inviting everyone to come and explore the beauty and serenity of this new property and immerse in the Helen’s Wine Cellar experience.