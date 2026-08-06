Saint Lucia's Jady Emmanuel sets national under-18 record at World U20 Championships

Jady Emmanuel clocked a personal best of 11.28 seconds to win her opening heat, breaking Saint Lucia's Under-18 national record and advancing with the second-fastest qualifying time at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships.

Saint Lucia: Sprinter Jady Emmanuel had a great start to her campaign at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships Oregon 26, recording one of the fastest performances in the women’s 100 meters on the opening day on Wednesday in Eugene.

The 17-year-old won Heat 2 in 11.28 seconds, setting a new personal best and breaking her own Saint Lucia Under-18 national record. The race was run with a legal wind reading of 1.9 metres per second.

Emmanuel had the second best time in the preliminary round. Jamaica’s Theianna-Lee Terrelonge ran faster in the opening heats with 11.21 seconds.

The skilled sprinter managed to cross the finish line far ahead of Athaleyha Hinckson of Guyana, who secured second place in 11.31 seconds. Australia’s Maya Taber took the bronze medal with 11.39 seconds.

Emmanuel also finished before several strong competitors, which also included Jamaica’s Shanoya Douglas, one of the world’s top Under-20 sprinters this season. The new personal best improved on the 11.39 seconds from St. Kitts and Nevis last month, showing the steady progress of the region’s talented young athletes.

Emmanuel comes from Morne Paul, Laborie in Saint Lucia. She had a breakthrough in her career during the 2025 season by winning two CARIFTA Under-17 gold medals. Earlier this year, the sprinter also won the 2026 ANOCES/OECS Senior 100m title, proving her competence against older athletes.

Her performances have earned her a place at the University of Texas, where she is expected to continue both her education and athletics career.

The World Athletics Under-20 Championships is being held at the Hayward Field from August 5-9. It brought together around 1,700 of the world’s best junior athletes. Many Olympic and world champions have competed at this tournament before starting their senior career.