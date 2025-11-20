Three major cruise liners bring 8,000 visitors to St Kitts on Wednesday 

St Kitts will see a total of ten cruises arriving over the course of this week.

St Kitts and Nevis: Three cruise ships, the AIDAblu, Brilliance of the Seas and Emerald Princess brought around 8,000 passengers to St Kitts on Wednesday. These passengers disembarked and explored the various local offerings including goods and services.

The Spanish-flagged AIDAblu arrived from St. Maarten with 2,130 passengers and is on its way to Guadeloupe. With 2,350 passengers, the Brilliance of the Seas arrived from Tortola and departed for nearby Antigua while the Enchanted Princess arrived from Antigua and departed for Tortola with its 3,507 passengers.

These cruises are part of the ten cruises which are scheduled to arrive in St Kitts this week. This means that hundreds and thousands of cruise passengers will arrive to the island nation every day, giving huge business to taxi drivers, restauranteurs, tour guides and everyone else involved in the tourism sector.

This week will mark another strong mid-week boost for the thriving tourism sector of St Kitts. These arrivals form part of a packed cruise itinerary for the week, and this steady flow of cruise traffic will bring significant economic benefits to the Federation.

Local stakeholders, including taxi operators, restaurateurs, craft vendors, hoteliers and tour guides, are expected to experience strong business activity as cruise arrivals continue to climb throughout the cruise season 2025-2026. For several small and medium sized enterprises, the cruise season represents an important period of income generation and sustained employment.

Tourism authorities have also noted that the consistent arrival of cruise vessels is an encouraging indicator of St Kitts’ growing appeal as a premier Caribbean destination. The island’s blend of natural beauty, historical sites, scenic tours and warm hospitality continues to attract repeat calls from major cruise lines.

As the week progresses, the Federation is preparing to welcome additional ships which will further boosting economic activity and reinforce the critical role that cruise tourism plays in national development.