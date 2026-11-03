St. Kitts and Nevis Police issue stern warning over unauthorised ‘Uber-Style’ ride services

Police say drivers using privately registered vehicles to offer paid rides through social media and WhatsApp may lack the required permits, registration and commercial insurance.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force has issued a warning to drivers and passengers that advertising and offering transport services for money on social media, or using WhatsApp to take bookings are not legal or properly insured.

Through a statement issued on 1st November 2026 the police stated that there are individuals advertising and offering transport services for money using vehicles with private registrations, named, P, PA, PB and PC.

“The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force has observed persons advertising and offering paid transportation services to the public under descriptions such as “Uber” and other lift services, using vehicles registered for private use (P, PA, PB, PC),” RSCNPF noted.

The statement added that vehicles with a private registration and standard private motor insurance do not constitute proper transport services for passengers.

Those wishing to offer a transport service for money will need to ensure they have the proper authorisations, registrations and commercial insurance for their vehicle.

“Persons offering these services are advised to refrain from transporting passengers for payment unless they have obtained the necessary authorization, vehicle registration, and insurance coverage for that purpose.,” the statement read.

The force also highlighted that if a passenger were to suffer an accident while using an improperly insured vehicle, it may lead to complications for them seeking compensation for injuries, damage etc.

Police urged residents and visitors to avoid unverified or unauthorised paid transport. They also urged the passengers to ensure that both the driver and vehicle are properly authorised.

The warning also applies to vehicle owners thinking of offering rides as extra income, who must make sure they meet licensing and insurance requirements.

“Your safety matters. Choose licensed and appropriately insured transportation,” the statement read.

This is not the first time that a warning has been issued. Representatives of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority informed taxi operators during a consultation at the Marriott Resort on July 24, 2023 that using a P-class license to offer passenger transport for commercial purposes or Uber style services is illegal.

They noted that a P class license does not allow individuals to drive for reward or hire.

St. Kitts Tourism Minister Marsha Henderson often encouraged taxi operators to report any illegal activity witnessed.

In recent weeks the police have also reminded individuals that driving without proper insurance or licensing is a violation of national laws and comes with heavy penalties.

In October 2025 it was stated that driving without proper insurance/licensing is a violation of national laws.