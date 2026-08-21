St. Kitts and Nevis cruise passenger arrivals hit one million for first time since pandemic

The Federation has welcomed 1,002,282 cruise passengers so far this year, with Tourism Minister Marsha T. Henderson calling the milestone a sign of renewed confidence in the destination’s cruise industry.

St. Kitts and Nevis: St. Kitts and Nevis cruise port has recorded another year of exceptional growth as the Federation reported 1,002,282 cruise passengers for the year to date, crossing the one million passenger mark for the first time since the pandemic.

Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism noted that while the territory has seen the number of cruise visitors cross the one-million-passenger mark before, this time it is an indicator of confidence restored by partners in the cruise industry as well as the resilience demonstrated by the tourism sector and its workers.

Minister Henderson added, “Tourism does not stop at the cruise terminal. It reaches into our communities and into the homes of our people. It supports our taxi operators, vendors, artisans, restaurants, tour operators and countless other businesses. Ultimately, our success must be measured by the opportunities we create and the lives we enrich.

St. Kitts is also preparing to embrace St. Kitts’s cruise sector success with other initiatives focused on strengthening the cruise sector. The island is all set to welcome P&O Cruises back to the Federation for turnaround operations which are starting from November, 2027.

Along with that, St. Kitts is also preparing for a significant partnership with Celebrity Cruises to introduce a Sugarmas-themed sailing to commence from January 2027.

Minister Henderson further highlighted the trust and confidence generated by the Federation with visitors and other stakeholders as “stored currency.”

St. Kitts is set to host the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) Caribbean Showcase, from Saturday, 22 August 2026, to Tuesday, 25 August 2026 which will specifically position the Federation as a must-visit destination while providing valuable first-hand insight to ASTA members.

In addition, stakeholders and the general public were urged by the officials to look out for other Tourism Month activities, which will celebrate the industry and those who make it possible.