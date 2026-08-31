2026-09-27 08:09:12
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Jonathan Jeffrey wins gold for Guyana at 2026 CAC Bodybuilding Championships in Guatemala

Guyanese Men’s Physique athlete Jonathan Jeffrey claimed gold in the up to 176cm category at the 2026 CAC Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships in Guatemala.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

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Updated

Guyana: Guyanese Men’s Physique athlete Jonathan Jeffrey has secured a gold medal at the 2026 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships in Guatemala.

According to the information, Jeffrey claimed the Men’s Physique title in the up to and including 176cm category while finishing ahead of his regional competitors on his third appearance at the CAC championships.

Notably, Jeffrey captured first place in the Men’s Physique category at the 2020 GABBFF Novice Championships in Linden after he defeated Darren Harris, Daniel Lutchman, Denroy Ross and Joshua Alexander.

He later established himself as a regular contender at Guyana’s senior bodybuilding championships. Jeffrey finished third in the Men’s Physique category in 2021 and 2022 before improving to second place in both 2023 and 2024.

His journey also extended to the regional stage when he represented Guyana at the Central American and Caribbean Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships in Barbados in 2022.

Jeffrey finished fifth on that occasion while gaining experience against some of the Caribbean’s leading Men’s Physique competitors.

He continued competing internationally before returning to the CAC stage in 2026 as part of Guyana’s contingent for the championships in Guatemala.

This time the athlete came first and secured the CAC Men’s Physique gold medal, while recording one of the biggest victories of his career.

His success also adds to Guyana’s performance at the 2026 championships, where the country has been represented by Jeffrey, Rawle Greene, Melitha Anderson and Sabita Stephenson. Greene secured two silver medals during the competition while Stephenson earned bronze as Guyana continued to make its presence felt at the regional championships.

Guyana’s bodybuilding team which represent the country at CAC Bodybuilding championship comprised of Melitha Anderson, competing in Bikini Wellness; Sabita Stephenson, Bikini; Jonathan Jeffrey, Physique; and Raul Greene, who will compete in Masters and Classic Bodybuilding. They were accompanied by Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation President Videsh Sookram, Treasurer Nathan Wilburg, and Coach Fizal Baccus.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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