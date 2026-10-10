Guyana: Three-year-old boy missing after entering waterway in Agatash

Three-year-old Keron Atkinson is missing after reportedly getting into difficulty in a waterway in Agatash, Guyana, while playing with his seven-year-old cousin.

Guyana: A three-year-old boy has gone missing after wandering off into a waterway in his village in Guyana. The child, identified as Keron Atkinson, turned three this year on September 26, just two weeks ago.

It is reported that he left home with his seven-year-old cousin, without the knowledge of his guardian, and the two went into a waterway. Keron got into difficulty in deeper water. The older boy tried to pull his little cousin to safety, but was forced to release his grip.

He ran back to his house to get help, and the family started searching with a group of people.

The area the children were playing in is inaccessible on foot, and even then, the searchers would have to wade through deep mud to find the boy. They are yet to find him.

His older cousin is believed to have alerted his family after he became worried about the little boy's wellbeing. The search has begun after the older boy informed them, and they still have hope they will find him soon.

It has been reported that Keron's mother is a cook in the Interior and left her son in the care of her relative. Agatash is a small riverside village three miles south of Bartica, along the Essequibo River.

There is a primary school and health centre, but the nearest hospital is in Bartica. The 2012 census shows the population of the village to be 740.

The child's status is unknown and no official statements have been made. The situation serves as a reminder that waterways are dangerous places for young children to play, especially when the waterways are so close to home.

The residents of the Bartica region and Agatash village are likely waiting for any news regarding the welfare of this three-year-old boy.

This is an ongoing situation, and more information is likely to emerge in due course.