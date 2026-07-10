Guyana security guard charged with murder of gold miner, remanded to prison

27-year-old was remanded to prison after appearing before the Bartica Magistrate’s Court, where he was charged with the fatal shooting of gold miner Ceton Courtman during an altercation in Cuyuni River.

Guyana: A 27-year-old security guard of Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown, has been charged for the murder of a 32-year-old gold miner after the latter carried the crime during an altercation at Sands Backdam, Cuyuni River. The victim has been identified as Ceton Courtman, gold miner of St. Monica Village, Upper Pomeroon River.

The accused, Ormyous Vieira was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison after he appeared before Magistrate Teriq Mohamed at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court, on Thursday, July 9, 2026, where the murder charge was read to him.

The police reports noted that the incident occurred at about 11:50 am on Monday, July 6, 2026, at Sands Backdam, where Courtman and the security guard reportedly got involved in an altercation and during that confrontation, the security guard allegedly discharged a firearm that struck the courtman on the head.

The matter has been adjourned until August 17, 2026, for continuation. The miner was immediately rushed to the Aurora Gold Mines (AGM) Medical Centre but was pronounced dead by the team of doctors on arrival.

According to the official reports, Viera was subsequently arrested and the police have recovered a Taurus .32 pistol along with twelve live rounds of matching ammunition from the scene as the investigations further continue.

The police reported that the deceased body was transported to Bartica and later transferred to the Memorial Funeral Home as the post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted there.

Furthermore, the police investigations surrounding the circumstances into the shooting incident are underway.