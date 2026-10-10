Guyana: Teacher and former national athlete Leslyn Major dies in Linden car crash

Christianburg Primary School teacher Leslyn Major, a former national school athlete, died after a car overturned and struck her on Empire Drive in Amelia’s Ward, Linden. The driver was hospitalised with multiple injuries.

Guyana: A former national school athlete and a Linden teacher from the Christianburg Primary School has been reported dead following a car crash in Linden, Guyana.

According to the reports, the car slammed into her during the afternoon after the driver of the car lost control over her vehicle while attempting to overtake a truck.

The victim has been identified as Leslyn Major and the driver of the car has been identified as Denisha Carimchael.

Carimchael has reportedly been hospitalised with multiple injuries.

Officials reported that the school teacher was on the side of the roadway along Empire Drive in Amelia’s Ward when the car being driven by Carimchael flipped over multiple times when she lost control over her car and slammed into the teacher.

The incident was recorded on the CCTV cameras.

Both the victim and the driver of the car were immediately rushed to the Linden Hospital. The car driver was admitted for medical examinations and treatment, while the teacher reportedly died while she was getting prepared to be transported to Georgetown for better medical attention.

She sustained multiple injuries to her head and other parts of the body. Officials noted that she was on her way to an activity to mark the end of teacher’s week when the tragic accident occurred and claimed her life.

The incident has drawn serious concerns and sympathy from the residents, education community and locals as she is being remembered as a hard-working and dedicated teacher.

A user commented, “These people why them does be driving like that kill my cuzsin boy leslyn just got married about six weeks just don her house in the ward now look what happened to her she was in the corner waiting for a car to come down the jah know rest in peace cuz father god let she suck dead to them just wild wild on de road this is real heart broken leslyn was a nice loving joyual person sad to send it so about the driver but I am really hurting jah know.”

Another user commented, “Indeed we need to value and appreciate the time we spend with each other. Rest easy Ms. Leslyn Major. May The Almighty comfort your family, friends, and colleagues. This is truly heartbreaking.”

Further investigations into the matter are continuing.