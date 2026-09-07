CPL 2026: Guyana Amazon Warriors beat St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots by seven wickets

Mohammad Nabi starred with 4-17 and an unbeaten 25 as Guyana Amazon Warriors chased 129 with nine balls to spare to move to the top of the CPL standings.

Guyana: Guyana Amazon Warriors claimed an easy victory over St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 7 wickets in the 28th Match of the Caribbean Premier League on September 6, 2026, at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots won the toss and elected to bat first, scoring 128 all out in 19.2 overs. Guyana Amazon Warriors reached the target of 129 with 9 balls still remaining in the match, scoring 132/3 in 18.3 overs.

Amazon Warriors currently rank at #1 on CPL 2026 Points Table with 12 points, while the Patriots remain in 5th Position with 7 points.

Amazon Warriors have won 6 of 6 matches they have played in the series this year.

Scorecard: St Kitts And Nevis Patriots (128 all out, 19.2 overs)

Johnson Charles: 13(15)

Kyle Mayers: 20(12)

Andre Fletcher: 4(5)

Alick Athanaze: 52(39)

Jason Holder: 7(13)

Wanindu Hasaranga: 4(6)

Dasun Shanaka:20(20)

Navin Bidaisee: 1(2)

Jeremiah Louis: 0(1)

Ashmead Nedd: 1(2)

Naseem Shah: 1(2)*

Extras: 5 (lb 3, nb 1, w 1)

Scorecard: Guyana Amazon Warriors (132/3, 18.3 overs)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: 39(25)

Mavendra Dindyal: 17 (16)

Shai Hope: 38(44)*

Shimron Hetmyer: 1(5)

Mohammad Nabi: 25(21)*

Extras: 12 (b 4, lb 1, w 7)

Mohammad Nabi claimed the title of Player of the Match for his figures of 4/17 from the four overs he bowled and for scoring 25(21)*.

During his post-match interview, Nabi said he loves bowling in Guyana as the pitch here is a bit slow, which suits him and added that he always performs well with the ball on this pitch.

Reflecting on his time here, he said, "It's a lovely franchise. I've really enjoyed my time here over the last month and a half with Guyana."

The 30th Match of the series is scheduled for September 8, 2026 between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.