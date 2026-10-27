Guyana Opposition Leader releases assassination attempt footage, constable arrested over CCTV leak

A 20-year-old police constable was arrested after allegedly downloading surveillance footage linked to the October 12 shooting and receiving GY$800,000 for the recording, according to police.

Guyana: Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed has released what he said was the uncut CCTV footage showing an unsuccessful assassination attempt on him and his staff during a shooting on October 12, 2026 outside the Kitty home of Special Branch head Senior Superintendent Prem Narine.

Mohamed showed the footage at a press conference on October 26, 2026, saying it showed Narine stepping out of a vehicle and opening fire on him.

He accused the Guyana Police Force of lying about the incident and said the Government of Guyana had lied to the United States Department of Justice.

Mohamed also said he plans to file private prosecution charges against Narine by the middle of November.

According to the reports, several hours later the police revealed the arrest of one of their 20 year old constables working at the Force’s Command Centre.

Police officials noted that the constable had admitted that on October 23, 2026, he had downloaded surveillance footage while on duty. Mohamed had paid the officer $800,000 for the footage.

The constable allegedly told the detectives that he had spent some of the money.

As per the reports, police had noted that Narine had been in his Barr Street home shortly before midnight on October 12 when a vehicle drove past. He reported that he heard gunfire and sought cover and returned several shots.

The vehicle was later stopped on Vlissengen Road and Sandy Babb Street. A .32 caliber pistol that had no serial number, along with three bullets were also found in the vehicle.

Mohamed, Mario Mohamed and Eugene Thorne were charged with unlawful possession of firearms, ammunition and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

They were released on bail for $750,000. Mohamed has denied the police allegations and said he was documenting the heavy police presence at Narine’s home.

Following the incident, several people have shown their concerns as one of locals commented on Facebook, “The opposition leader has proven to be credible in what he was saying from the beginning, now let the police and the attorney general come and defend the fraudulent statement that was issued from prem Narine.”

Another user commented, “This was a big setup, there is no way you’re on patrol in your short pants and slippers.”

Through a statement, the Government noted that the U.S. Department of Justice was being kept up to date.

Narine is currently giving evidence in extradition hearings for Mohamed and his father Nazar Mohamed as they are both wanted in the United States for fraud and money laundering charges.

Further investigations into the matter concerning the CCTV footage and the constable, trying to recover the cash from him.