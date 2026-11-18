The airline has not disclosed how many customers may be affected, while other international carriers have reported exposure of reservation records through the same travel technology provider.

Caribbean Airlines has confirmed that passenger booking and travel data was reportedly accessed by an unauthorised party through a security breach at its reservations provider, Amadeus IT Group, S.A.

Through a statement issued on November 15, 2026, the airline said it was informed that the party exploited a vulnerability to reach booking and reservation records.

Caribbean Airlines noted that the preliminary information from Amadeus indicated that no payment card data was accessed and only customer booking and travel data was compromised.

Amadeus has separately said it has no evidence payment or financial data being accessed.

The airline said notifying affected customers is its main priority and that the process is under way. It has not said how many of its passengers are affected.

Caribbean Airlines reported that Amadeus has since fixed the vulnerability and strengthened its monitoring and detection capabilities. It has also apologised to customers for the concern and inconvenience caused.

Other international airlines served by Amadeus that are being impacted include: Japan Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Thai Airways, Korean Air and Qantas.

Open Jaw reported on November 16, 2026 that the carriers disclosing impacts also include ANA, Asiana Airlines, Malaysia Airlines and Condor. It said Qantas has stated it is investigating whether customer information was affected.

The airlines have said that unauthorised access to their reservation systems occurred between August 2023 and September 2026. Customers have begun being contacted by the carriers in late October 2026. No airlines have confirmed that their internal systems have been breached.

As reported by SFLCN, airlines have been notified by Amadeus between October 20 and October 28, 2026, as mentioned by multiple airlines. Cathay Pacific have said approximately 53,000 bookings have been affected.

Security experts have warned that, even without card details being accessed, booking references, itineraries and personal information can still be used in targeted phishing scams or fake communications pretending to be from the airline.