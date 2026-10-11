Belize: 24-year-old charged with murder after father dies in machete attack

A 24-year-old man has been charged with murder after his 50-year-old father, farmer Eusebio Sabino Tzub, died following a machete attack at their home in San Jose Village, Toledo District.

Belize: A 24-year-old man has been officially charged in the case of murder after he fatally assaulted his 50-year-old father using a machete in San Jose Village, Toledo District, Belize on Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

The police has identified the suspect as Leonardo Tzub, an unemployed resident of the village, while the deceased has been identified as Eusebio Sabino Tzub, a farmer and father of the accused.

According to the local reports, the incident took place on October 9, 2026 at around 3 p.m, when Eusebio was seated in the yard at his residence. His son reportedly approached his father from the house carrying a machete and attacked him causing multiple chop injuries along with the injuries sustained by the older man on his left hand and head.

The attack occurred in the presence of the deceased’s wife. According to the information provided by family members, she and the victim attempted to flee the incident site in the direction of the nearby bushes to prevent further violence. Eusebio later fell to the ground, triggering attempts to receive emergency medical care.

Two men at the scene helped carry the injured farmer to the roadside, from where he was rushed to the Punta Gorda Community Hospital in a private vehicle. He was given medical assistance but subsequently died from his injuries.

Police officers after reaching the incident site discovered Leonardo still holding a machete. According to the local reports Leonardo made an attempt to assault the responding police officers but officers restrained and took him into custody. The machete used as a weapon in the assault was retrieved by the police as part of the investigation.

The family members and relatives of Leonardo have raised concerns about his behaviour citing the possibility of mental health difficulties. However, the matter is currently under police investigation and further details are expected to be revealed as the investigation concludes.