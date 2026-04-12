Belize: Teen reports aggravated assault involving armed men

A 16-year-old said two men threatened him at his home in Belize City before one allegedly pulled out a gun, prompting a police investigation.

Belize: A teenager reported a case of aggravated assault on Friday afternoon, April 10, that took place at his home. The residence is located at the corner of Flamingo Street and J.C. Street.

The 16-year-old student said that he was at his house at around 3:00 pm, when two men arrived on bicycles. He told the police that he recognized both the men, after they asked him about a person named “Cat.”

The teenager told them that no such person was present there, which caused the atmosphere to become tense. The men began to threaten the teen in his house. They said that “Cat” was responsible for the death of one of their relatives. The body of the deceased relative was found earlier that same day.

The young child further said that one of the men got off his bike and took out a gun. He pointed the weapon in his direction, causing him to move away from the window to avoid any more trouble.

His elder sister heard the commotion and got involved, telling the men to leave. Both the men left the area. The police were immediately dispatched after the report of the incident was made by the teenager.

They started investigating the incident and detained one person in connection to this case. The teenager did not suffer physical injury but was left in a state of shock. Police are still at the scene gathering more information.

Locals are urging the police to take stricter action, as they believe that the incident was drug related or a part of some gang rivalries. One of them said, “This is so sad to hear what happened to the young boy,” while another stated, “Well.. that’s it for Cat. Nine lives up.”