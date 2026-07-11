2026-07-11 12:41:56
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Guyana: Missing 21-year-old woman found dead in Shallow Grave, suspect arrested

Police unearthed the body of 21-year-old Kerryann Standford behind a Chelsea Park home after tracing her final movements.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Guyana: The body of 21-year-old Kerryann Standford of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara was discovered in a shallow grave at Chelsea Park, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara on Friday, July 10, 2026, a week after she was reported missing on July 3, 2026.

Police have launched a murder investigation after the excruciating discovery as the Investigators believe that Standford was killed on Friday, July 3, after visiting the home of a 24-year-old porter in the area before her disappearance.

She was not seen or heard from again following that visit, resulting in a missing person's report from her family.

Acting on information gathered during the investigation, police searched the porter's property on Friday, and unearthed Standford's body from a shallow grave behind the residence.

The 24-year-old suspect was subsequently tracked down and arrested at Enmore, East Coast Demerara by the Police force. He now remains in police custody at the Mahaicony Police Station as detectives continue to figure out the circumstances surrounding the young woman’s death.

Standford's body was taken to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital, where it was examined and pronounced dead by the doctor, and later it was transferred to Bailey's Funeral Home to await a post-mortem examination.

The incident has shocked the residents of Ann's Grove and neighbouring communities, as condolences are pouring in for Standford's family on social media. A user commented, “Condolences to the family. The police need to release a picture of the suspect.

Another user commented, “What's wrong with these young folks today? Deepest sympathy to the family and friends, RIP.

Furthermore, the Police have not yet disclosed any motive for the killing as the investigations remain ongoing.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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