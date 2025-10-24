Caribbean leaders unite in St Kitts for 2025 Regional Compliance Conference

St Kitts and Nevis: Regional collaboration and compliance took center stage at the 2025 Caribbean Regional Compliance Association Conference being held in St. Kitts and Nevis at the Marriott Hotel, uniting professionals and policymakers under the theme “Collaborate: Caribbean Strong.”

The Caribbean Regional Compliance Association Conference (CRCA) is noted to be a premier event designed to unite professionals from the fields of compliance, regulatory affairs, and anti-money laundering (AML) with this year’s event being held from Thursday 23rd October.

The event included key speakers such as Prime Minister Terrance Drew of St. Kitts and Nevis, Erwin J. Saunders, and the Director Brandace Duncanson. Also in attendance was Governor-General Dame Marcella Liburd and other notable delegates from across the Caribbean region.

Upon attending the event, Prime Minister Terrance Drew took to Facebook to share his experience of the 2025 Caribbean Regional Compliance Association Conference that welcomed all the compliance professionals from across the region to the beautiful Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

In his Facebook post, Prime Minister Drew noted of all the work that the compliance professionals do in strengthening governance, transparency, and accountability, which is vital to the growth and integrity of the Caribbean region.

He went on to highlight his pride in that St. Kitts and Nevis has now joined the community of excellence, as together we continue building stronger institutions and a more resilient Caribbean.

Known for its Caribbean flavor, the Caribbean Regional Compliance Association Conference event stands out as the best compliance conference holding a notable country ranking of 4, which speaks to its significance in the compliance landscape, characterized by high standards and relevant topical discussions.

The conference, organized by the Caribbean Regional Compliance Association, features a diverse range of sessions aimed at enhancing knowledge and fostering collaboration among attendees. As participants are expected to network with industry leaders and gain valuable insights that can be applied in their respective organizations.